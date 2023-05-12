National Wool Review
May 12
Reported trades were very limited this week. Domestic wool trading did not have enough reported trades to meet confidentiality rules to publish prices for the week.
National Sheep Summary
May 12
Compared to last week traditional slaughter lambs 1.00-8.00 lower; other lambs 10.00-50.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 20.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 8,037 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,612 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-155 lbs 150.00-168.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 177.00-242.00; 155-170 lbs 167.00-177.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 165.00-190.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 166.00-187.50; 164 lbs 166.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 155.00-220.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 216.00-228.00; 60-70 lbs 201.00-224.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-218.00, few 222.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-206.00, few 220.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-198.00. wooled and shorn 53 lbs 218.00; 60-70 lbs 202.00-204.00; 75 lbs 210.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-202.00, few 240.00; 92 lbs 177.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 185.00-225.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-220.00, few 240.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-225.00, few 240.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 212.00-250.00 90-100 lbs 210.00-250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 185.00-210.00; 50-60 lbs 177.00-207.00; 60-70 lbs 197.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-245.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 57 lbs 190.00; 73 lbs 195.00; 80-90 lbs 177.50-190.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-205.00. hair 43 lbs 187.50; 60-70 lbs 165.00-190.00; 73 lbs 175.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 180.00-220.00; 50-60 lbs 180.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-203.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-207.50; 80-90 lbs 170.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 175.00-230.00. hair 40-50 lbs 175.00-205.00; 50-60 lbs 177.50-191.00; 60-70 lbs 178.00-187.50; 70-80 lbs 185.00-190.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 45 lbs 200.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-200.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 187.50-200.00; 90-100 lbs 182.50-202.50. hair 50-60 lbs 170.00-185.00; 78 lbs 170.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 175.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 162.00-200.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 165.00-170.00; 70-80 lbs 163.00-167.50; 83 lbs 167.50; 94 lbs 140.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.00-80.00, hair 70.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 88.00-108.00, hair 88.00-114.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-100.00, hair 74.00-102.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 60.00-86.00; Cull 1 60.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 44.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 40.00-65.00, hair 75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-70.00, hair 35.00-45.00; Cull 1 13.00-40.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 50.00-67.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-95.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 47.50-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 62.50-67.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 51.00-57.50; Utility 1-2 very thin) 41.00-42.50; Cull 1 26.00-27.50.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 35 lbs 224.00; 40-50 lbs 212.00-222.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 170.00-202.50; 50-60 lbs 165.00-195.00. hair 24 lbs 185.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 175.00-190.00; 40-50 lbs 185.00-200.00; 50-60 lbs 185.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 120.00-175.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-190.00; 92 lbs 146.00. hair 41 lbs 165.00; 52 lbs 170.00; 68 lbs 175.00; 71 lbs 175.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 20-30 lbs 185.00-200.00; 30-40 lbs 180.00-195.00; 40-50 lbs 170.00-180.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00-177.50.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 210.00-231.00/cwt, 80-100 lbs 202.00-240.00/cwt, 120 lbs 207.00; yearling hair 120-130 lbs 158.00-160.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-135 lbs 122.00-145.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: bred middle age 155 lbs 77.50/cwt.
South Dakota: young 115.00-180.00/head; middle age 100.00-130.00/head; aged 120.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 205.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 32,000 last year.
