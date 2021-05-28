National Wool Review
May 28
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 28
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to sharply lower; slaughter ewes mostly steady to 12.00 lower; feeder lambs steady to 15.00 lower. At San Angelo, Texas, 8431 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,267 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-110 lbs 172.00-180.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 210.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 250.00-280.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 231.00-244.00; 152 lbs 224.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 225.00-235.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 232.00-266.00, few 268.00-272.00; 60-70 lbs 226.00-258.00; 70-80 lbs 214.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-236.00; 90-110 lbs 210.00-232.00, few 242.00. Wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 232.00-236.00; 50-60 lbs 236.00; 60-70 lbs 228.00-256.00; 70-80 lbs 222.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 214.00-222.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-222.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 280.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-285.00; 70-90 lbs 230.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-300.00. hair 40-50 lbs 257.00-267.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-277.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-272.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 232.00-265.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-280.00; 87 lbs 285.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-275.00. hair 45 lbs 265.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-260.00; 77 lbs 280.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-260.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 247.50-252.50; 50-60 lbs 239.00-252.50; 60-70 lbs 227.00-237.50; 70-80 lbs 222.50-238.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-234.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-237.50. hair 42 lbs 237.50; 50-60 lbs 232.50-242.50; 68 lbs 230.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 230.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-243.00; 90-100 lbs 233.00-250.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 217.50-220.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-215.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-205.00. hair 40-50 lbs 227.50-242.50; 50-60 lbs 215.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 222.50-230.00; 90 lbs 190.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 116.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-100.00; Cull 1 70.00-85.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-75.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-92.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-92.00; Cull 1 67.50-88.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 98.00-112.50, hair 117.00-124.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 93.00-104.50; Cull 1 90.00-92.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 150.00-170.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-110.00, hair 95.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 58 lbs 250.00; 65 lbs 228.00; 76 lbs 218.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-224.00; 92 lbs 226.00.
Ft. Collins: 50 lbs 250.00; 60-70 lbs 272.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-275.00; 100-110 lbs 250.00-265.00; 113 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 241.00-260.00; 40-50 lbs 240.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 232.50-268.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 237.00-244.00; 80-90 lbs 232.00-249.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-241.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 232.50-250.00; 40-50 lbs 232.50-242.50; 50-60 lbs 224.00-235.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 24 lbs 225.00; 30-40 lbs 200.00-205.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 170.00/head; young hair 224.00/head; middle age hair 178.00-222.50/head; mixed age hair 80-130 lbs 138.00-152.00/cwt, few 80-85 lbs 166.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: young 150 lbs 135.00/cwt; middle age 120-180 lbs 100.00-110.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair ewes 80-210 lbs 170.00-186.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 34,000 last year.