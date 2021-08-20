National Wool Review
Aug. 20
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 20
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold unevenly. Lambs under 80 lbs were steady to 15.00 higher and heavier weights weak to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were steady to 20.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 5,740 head sold in a one-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western Video Auction sold 4625 feeder lambs and 300 slaughter ewes. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,819 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs 212.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 255.00-290.00, few 300.00-325.00; 150-165 lbs 225.00-247.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 220.00-250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 235.00-253.00; 150-165 lbs 246.00-255.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 238.00-257.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-330.00, few 330.00-336.00; 60-70 lbs 276.00-310.00, few 310.00-324.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-290.00, few 294.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-268.00, few 276.00-284.00; 90-110 lbs 230.00-258.00, few 258.00-268.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 300.00-318.00; 70-80 lbs 276.00-302.00; 80-90 lbs 254.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-250.00; 100 lbs 240.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 280.00-292.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-295.00, few 342.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-295.00, few 310.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 262.00-295.00, few 300.00-315.00. hair 41 lbs 340.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-277.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-265.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 265.00-282.50; 60-70 lbs 250.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-257.50, few 260.00-266.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-252.50; 90-100 lbs 230.00-250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 257.50-262.50; 50-60 lbs 252.50-267.50; 60-70 lbs 257.50-267.50; 70-80 lbs 235.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-245.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 260.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-279.00, few 284.00; 70-80 lbs 242.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 234.00-258.00; 90-100 lbs 232.00-259.00. hair 69 lbs 232.00; 70-80 lbs 242.00-251.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-250.00.
South Dakota: no test.
Billings: hair 38 lbs 215.00; 51 lbs 210.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-275.00, few 280.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-275.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 240.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-270.00, few 275.00; 75 lbs 235.00; 98 lbs 235.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 114.00-128.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-112.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 66.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 107.00-147.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 120.00-145.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.50-137.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50-97.50; Cull 1 55.00-67.50.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-87.50; Cull 1 50.00-86.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-113.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00-98.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 61.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-79.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-82.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 74.00-84.50; Cull 1 61.00-73.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-80.00.
Western Video:
UT: 300: Good 2-3 82.00 for Sept delivery.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 58 lbs 288.00; 68 lbs 290.00; 75 lbs 270.00; 80-90 lbs 242.00-258.00.
Ft. Collins: 60-70 lbs 260.00-277.50; 84 lbs 235.00; 105 lbs 235.00; 130-135 lbs 222.50-235.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 245.00-297.00; 40-50 lbs 225.00-296.00; 50-60 lbs 231.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 242.00-289.50; 70-80 lbs 225.00-284.00; 80-90 lbs 232.50-280.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-271.00; 108 lbs 232.00; 115-120 lbs 245.00-246.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 40-50 lbs 300.00-304.00; 50-60 lbs 294.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-292.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-288.00; 80-90 lbs 269.00-283.00; 90-100 lbs 264.00-274.00; 100-110 lbs 252.50-259.00, few 264.00-266.00; 110-120 lbs 235.00-255.00; 120-130 lbs 235.00-241.00; 135 lbs 235.00.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 210.00-235.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Western Video:
CA: 625: 75 lbs 263.00 for current delivery.
ID: 2500: 85 lbs 300.00 for Oct delivery.
500: ewe lambs 80 lbs 283.00 for Oct delivery.
CO: 1000: whether lambs 90-100 lbs 269.00-276.00 for Oct delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-110 lbs 128.00-158.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: young 185.00/head; middle age 250.00/head; young hair 140.00-210.00/head; middle age hair 65.00-107.50/head.
South Dakota: young 165.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 120-160 lbs 135.00-155.00/cwt; young 130-135 lbs 80.00-82.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 30,000 last week and 37,000 last year.