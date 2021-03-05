National Wool Review
March 5
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 5
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs steady to 10.00 higher, light slaughter lambs mostly steady to sharply lower; slaughter ewes steady to 30.00 lower; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 6486 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,474 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: shorn 110-160 lbs 170.00-198.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 260.00-325.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs 165.00-175.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 167.00-188.00; 150-170 lbs 165.00-174.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 179.00-275.00; 163 lbs 179.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 308.00-324.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-318.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-314.00; 80-90 lbs 286.00-300.00; 90-110 lbs 276.00-290.00. wooled and shorn 78 lbs 292.00; 81 lbs 286.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 330.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 340.00-375.00, few 382.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-370.00, few 379.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-365.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-340.00, few 350.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-325.00, few 340.00. hair 40-50 lbs 302.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-395.00; 60-70 lbs 315.00-380.00; 70-80 lbs 330.00-365.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-350.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-325.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70 lbs 250.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 295.00-320.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00; 60-70 lbs 305.00-320.00; 73 lbs 260.00; 90-100 lbs 237.50-250.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 315.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 315.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-287.50. hair 44 lbs 320.00; 50-60 lbs 297.50-333.50; 60-70 lbs 287.50-335.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-315.00; 85 lbs 290.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 280.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-270.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 315.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 317.50-340.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-300.00; 90 lbs 275.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-140.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 132.00-152.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-136.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 118.00; Cull1 1 70.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-175.00, few hair 195.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-107.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-107.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 95.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-110.00; Cull 1 80.00-110.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-126.00, hair 112.50-157.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-121.00. Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-192.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 60 lbs 230.00.
S. Dakota: 31 lbs 335.00; 45 lbs 325.00; 54 lbs 310.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-110 lbs 156.00-170.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: middle age 167.50-200.00/head; ewes and lambs 200.00-235.00/head.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 250.00/head; bred young 285.00/head; bred middle age 175.00-280.00/head; bred aged 210.00-240.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: bred yearling hair 270.00-300.00/head; bred young hair 225.00-260.00/head; bred middle age hair 170.00-210.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 125.00-450.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,00 compared with 36,000 last week and 37,000 last year.