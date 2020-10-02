National Wool Review
Oct. 2
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 2
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to 15.00 higher, except hair lambs at New Holland, PA, steady to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower, except in South Dakota steady to sharply higher. Feeder lambs steady to 15.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 6109 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes were not tested and no comparison on feeder lambs. 2,906 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs 142.00-146.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 167.00-230.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 145.00-155.00; 150-165 lbs 125.00-145.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 134.00-160.00; 150-170 lbs 152.00-159.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 142.50-180.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 150.00-175.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 110 lbs 120.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 164.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 246.00-262.00, few 268.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 232.00-260.00, few 268.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-230.00, few 232.00-238.00; 80-90 lbs 194.00-220.00; 90-110 lbs 184.00-208.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 210.00-226.00; 80 lbs 192.00; 98 lbs 176.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 255.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 222.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 175.00-240.00. hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-250.00; 50-70 lbs 220.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-207.00; 90-100 lbs 182.00-210.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 220.50-222.50; 70-80 lbs 182.50-191.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-192.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-189.00. hair 60-70 lbs 205.00-227.50; 70-80 lbs 185.00-187.50; 80-90 lbs 182.00-196.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 162.50-185.00; 70-80 lbs 137.50-167.00; 80-90 lbs 142.50-172.50; 90-100 lbs 122.50-145.00. hair 60-70 lbs 200.00-227.00; 70-80 lbs 140.00-170.00; 81 lbs 150.00; 90-100 lbs 140.00-145.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-250.00; 50-60 lbs 217.50-250.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-210.00; 97 lbs 185.00. wooled and shorn 98 lbs 130.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 63 lbs 220.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-210.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-200.00; 98 lbs 180.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 184.00-189.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-186.00; 90-100 lbs 161.00-183.50. Hair 75 lbs 182.50; 82 lbs 171.00; 93 lbs 157.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
800: Feeder Lambs 70-90 lbs 133.75-135.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 78.00-89.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.00-114.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 78.00-89.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 62.00-72.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-97.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-89.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 35.00-53.00.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 53.00-58.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.00-63.00, hair 77.00-94.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 49.00-59.50; Cull 1 46.00-55.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 56.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.50-85.00; Cull 1 58.50-70.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-82.50, hair 85.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-82.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-99.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-87.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 234.00-236.00; 60-70 lbs 202.00-218.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-174.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 45 lbs 213.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 172.00-210.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-182.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-174.00; 100-110 lbs 151.00-165.00; 110-115 lbs 145.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 80 lbs 224.00/cwt; mixed age hair ewes 90-155 lbs 123.00-136.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: bred yearlings 130.00-155.00/head; bred young 110.00/head; bred middle age 102.50-104.00/head; yearling hair 150.00-155.00/head; young hair 100.00-112.50/head.
Billings: young 210.00-225.00/head.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 65 lbs 192.00/head; yearlings 225.00-275.00/head; young 165.00-175.00/head; middle age 157.50-160.00/head; aged 95.00-142.50/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair 175.00/head; young hair 250.00-285.00/head, other young hair ewes 130 lbs 145.00/cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 38,000 last year.