National Wool Review
Oct. 23
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was active this week. There were 157,792 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 23
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs firm to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs uneven, 3.00-20.00 higher in South Dakota and steady to 10.00 lower in Montana. At San Angelo, Texas, 5703 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1025 feeder lambs in Wyoming and 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,676 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-160 lbs 160.00-178.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 105-115 lbs 265.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 162.50-172.00; 155-175 lbs 132.50-157.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 166.00-174.00; 150-160 lbs 168.00-173.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 142.00-159.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 130-155 lbs 130.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 173.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 260.00-280.00, few 282.00-292.00; 60-70 lbs 246.00-276.00, few 278.00-282.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-258.00, few 260.00-262.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-242.00, few 246.00-252.00; 90-110 lbs 190.00-238.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 262.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 254.00-274.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-232.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-220.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 300.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-270.00; 90 lbs 270.00. hair 43 lbs 275.00; 58 lbs 270.00; 72 lbs 250.00; 83 lbs 242.00; 98 lbs 260.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 166.00-170.00; 90-100 lbs 168.00-174.00. hair 90-105 lbs 184.00-185.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 222.50-255.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-252.50; 60-70 lbs 165.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-240.00; 81 lbs 195.00. wooled and shorn 55 lbs 232.50; 65 lbs 235.00; 80-90 lbs 162.50-177.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 74 lbs 215.00; 90-100 lbs 174.00-175.00. hair 99 lbs 158.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 181.00-188.00; 90-100 lbs 157.00-173.00. hair 93 lbs 167.50.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-80.00, hair 80.00-100.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.00-118.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-92.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-140.00, hair 125.00-175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 79.00-97.00; Cull 1 47.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-84.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-89.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 48.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 47.00-55.00, hair 75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 51.00-53.00; Cull 1 46.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-93.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 61.50-75.00; Cull 1 50.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-150.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-80.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 52 lbs 248.00.
Ft. Collins: 48 lbs 210.00; 68 lbs 172.50; 70-80 lbs 172.50-180.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-60 lbs 230.00-237.50; 60-70 lbs 200.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 181.00-198.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-184.00; 90-100 lbs 166.00-180.00; 114 lbs 151.00.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 190.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 178.00-188.00; 80-90 lbs 169.00-182.00; 90-100 lbs 173.00-179.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 90 lbs 168.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-120 lbs 120.00-138.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 220.00-235.00/head; young 210.00/head; middle age 175.00/head.
So Dakota: young 142.50-185.00/head; middle age 110.00-127.50, others 165-180 lbs 73.00-74.00/cwt; aged 112.50-145.00/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young hair 60-120 lbs 13.00-160.00/cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 385,000 compared with 353,000 last week and 398,000 last year.