National Wool Review
Oct. 11
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 11
Compared to Oct. 4: Slaughter lambs were steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs were steady in light test. At San Angelo, Texas, 5751 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 250 slaughter lambs in Nebraska. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4500 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady to 2.00 higher. 3,164 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (cwt) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 130.00-146.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 105-125 lbs 182.00-200.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 118 lbs 148.00; 150-165 lbs 140.00-144.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 145.00-155.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 125-150 lbs 143.00-144.00; 150-165 lbs 138.00-144.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 130.00-143.00.
Equity Elec: 125-150 lbs 149.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 200.00-215.00, few 220.00-224.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-200.00, few 204.00-215.00; 70-80 lbs 174.00-194.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-165.00, few 174.00; 90-110 lbs 138.00-160.00. wooled and shorn 50 lbs 210.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 160.00-185.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00-200.00, few 245.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-197.00. hair 40-50 lbs 185.00-200.00; 50-60 lbs 197.00-237.00; 60-70 lbs 157.00-187.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-182.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-177.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 67 lbs 140.00; 70-80 lbs 157.50-162.50; 80-90 lbs 147.50-155.00; 90-95 lbs 137.50-172.50. hair 85 lbs 151.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-65 lbs 150.00-152.50; 80-85 lbs 157.00-183.00. hair 50-60 lbs 152.50-162.50; 60-70 lbs 146.00-158.00; 78 lbs 152.00; 81 lbs 147.50.
Missouri: hair 43 lbs 185.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-217.50; 60-70 lbs 185.00-210.00, few 215.00; 70-80 lbs 142.50-175.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-155.00; 90-100 lbs 131.00-138.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 215.00; 60-75 lbs 157.50-165.00; 80-90 lbs 140.00-155.00; 95 lbs 141.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-90 lbs 160.00-168.00; 104 lbs 154.00. hair 61 lbs 170.00.
Billings, MT: hair 67 lbs 131.00; 89 lbs 131.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4500: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 111-168 lbs 139.74-160.00 (wtd avg 149.15).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-70.00, few hair 74.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 59.00-72.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-56.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-60.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 50.00-82.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 41.00-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 20.00-22.00.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 40.00-53.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 44.00-47.00; Cull 1 38.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 68.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 43.00-71.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 41.00; Cull 1 32.00-42.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 62.50-65.00, hair 62.50-97.50; Utility and Good 1-3 55.00-77.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.00-70.00, hair 62.50-88.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 61.00-67.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 70-80 lbs 164.00-176.00; 80-90 lbs 162.00-170.00; 95-100 lbs 136.00.
Ft. Collins: 40 lbs 147.50; 54 lbs 154.00; 60 lbs 167.50.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 190.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-198.50; 80-90 lbs 168.00-181.00; 90-100 lbs 159.50-172.00; 100-110 lbs 148.50-161.50; 110-115 lbs 149.50-150.00; 126 lbs 145.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 45 lbs 210.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-204.00; 64 lbs 197.00; 77 lbs 182.00; 91 lbs 161.00.
Missouri: 48 lbs 140.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 82 lbs 169.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 86.00-138.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 70 lbs 201.00 cwt; yearlings 110-120 lbs 61.00-77.50 cwt; hair ewes middle age 125 lbs 61.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: young to middle age 160-170 lbs 72.50-80.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 145.00 per family.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 38,000 last year.