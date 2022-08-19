National Wool Review
Aug. 19
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 19
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold weak to 5.00 lower; light slaughter lambs were uneven, 20.00-40.00 lower at New Holland, PA and 10.00-20.00 higher at San Angelo, TX. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo 6,960 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 900 feeder lambs in Utah. Western Video sold 1825 feeder lambs in Wyoming, 3625 feeder lambs in Utah, 510 feeder lambs in Idaho and 500 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,937 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 100.00-120.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 150.00-200.00, few 205.00-240.00; 150-160 lbs 125.00-145.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 100.00-175.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 91.00-125.00, few 136.00; 155 lbs 91.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no rest.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled shorn 145 lbs 96.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 245.00-298.00, few 303.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 244.00-269.00, few 270.00-289.00; 70-80 lbs 198.00-258.00, few 273.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-207.00; 90-110 lbs 158.00-171.00. wooled and shorn no test.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 190.00-235.00; 57 lbs 235.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-270.00, few 280.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 177.00-210.00; 90-100 lbs 157.00-200.00, few 210.00-215.00. hair 40-50 lbs 220.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-265.00, few 300.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-230.00, few 245.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 130.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-170.00. hair 80-90 lbs 140.00-170.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-157.50.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 170.00-185.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-185.00. hair 113 lbs 82.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.00-84.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-104.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-83.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-66.00; Cull 1 36.00-49.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-77.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-82.50; Cull 1 35.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 69.00-105.00, hair 85.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-105.00; Cull 1 55.00-65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 287.00-295.00; 40-50 lbs 280.00-303.00.
Ft. Collins: 58-60 lbs 180.00; 75 lbs 150.00. hair 48 lbs 177.50; 50-60 lbs 175.00-185.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-175.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 200.00-205.00; 40-50 lbs 170.00-200.00; 50-60 lbs 162.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 171.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-152.50; 90-100 lbs 141.00-170.00; 100-110 lbs 111.00-125.00; 111 lbs 119.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 105 lbs 112.50-113.00 for Sept delivery.
Western Video:
UT: 480: 93 lbs 149.00 for current delivery.
970: 92 lbs 150.00-152.00 for Sept delivery.
2175: 92 lbs 136.00; 106 lbs 122.00; 110-115 lbs 116.00-120.00 all for Sept/Oct delivery.
WY: 1825: 70 lbs 150.00; 80 lbs 145.00 all for Oct delivery.
CA: 500: 100 lbs 147.00 for Oct delivery.
ID: 510: 90 lbs 168.00 for Jan delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 250.00-290.00/cwt, 80-105 lbs 225.00-265.00/cwt; yearling hair 110 lbs 170.00/cwt; mixed age hair 85-130 lbs 102.00-136.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: aged 130.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 33,000 last year.
