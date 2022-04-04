National Wool Review
April 1
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 1
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 higher, except at Sioux Falls 10.00-15.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 7,934 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 600 slaughter lambs in Colorado. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4102 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 196.00-236.00; 150-190 lbs 180.00-226.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 290.00-370.00; 150-175 lbs 200.00-245.00, few 255.00-282.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 285.00-320.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs 205.00-222.50, few 260.00-300.00; 152 lbs 187.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 235.00-336.00; 130-150 lbs 206.00-210.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 172 lbs 159.75-161.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 340.00-368.00; 60-70 lbs 332.00-366.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-358.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-340.00; 90-110 lbs 275.00-320.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 340.00-346.00; 60-70 lbs 338.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 336.00-350.00; 90-100 lbs 258.00-286.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 355.00-385.00, few 415.00-440.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-395.00, few 400.00-440.00; 60-70 lbs 360.00-380.00, few 395.00-420.00; 70-80 lbs 350.00-395.00; 80-90 lbs 345.00-395.00; 90-100 lbs 330.00-380.00, few 390.00. hair 40-50 lbs 350.00-395.00; 50-60 lbs 372.00-405.00; 60-70 lbs 360.00-380.00; 70-80 lbs 340.00-375.00; 80-90 lbs 352.00-370.00; 90-100 lbs 330.00-355.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 75 lbs 310.00; 80-90 lbs 295.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-310.00. hair 46 lbs 320.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 340.00-375.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-360.00; 70-80 lbs 330.00-380.00; 80-90 lbs 345.00-370.00; 90-100 lbs 332.50-350.00. hair 40-50 lbs 325.00-335.00; 50-60 lbs 352.50-362.50; 60-70 lbs 330.00-337.50; 74 lbs 325.00; 80-90 lbs 332.00-335.00; 93 lbs 279.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 315.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 305.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-320.00. hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 295.00-320.00; 65 lbs 275.00; 72 lbs 310.00; 82 lbs 295.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 365.00-400.00, few 505.00; 50-60 lbs 357.50-385.00; 60-70 lbs 350.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 360.00-430.00; 82 lbs 330.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 108.00-146.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 140.00-176.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-158.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 114.00-122.00; Cull 1 80.00-110.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-190.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00-125.00, hair 130.00-140.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 92.00-140.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-115.00; Cull 1 40.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-155.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 118.00-143.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-188.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 94.00-115.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 36 lbs 260.00; 52 lbs 295.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-260.00; 76 lbs 275.00.
South Dakota: 38 lbs 305.00; 40-50 lbs 315.00-355.00, few 405.00; 50-60 lbs 305.00-342.50; 60-70 lbs 300.00-310.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-120 lbs 190.00-222.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair ewes 250.00-285.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 240.00-480.00/family, few 540.00-780.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 42,000 last year.