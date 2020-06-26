National Wool Review
June 26
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 26
Compared to June 19: Slaughter lambs steady to 6.00 higher, except at New Holland, Pa., 10.00-15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher, except at San Angelo, Texas, weak to 5.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo 11,614 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,701 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
This report will not not be issued next week due to the July 4th Holiday. The next time this report will be issued is July 10, 2020.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 120.00-142.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 130 lbs 205.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 172.50-187.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 131.00-142.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 130.00-152.50.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 130.00-135.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 196.00-228.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-212.00, few 212.00-221.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-190.00, few 194.00; 90-110 lbs 160.00-174.00, few 186.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 198.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 192.00-214.00; 71 lbs 190.00; 80-90 lbs 166.00-185.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 205.00-215.00; 50-60 lbs 195.00-217.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-210.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-202.00; 90-100 lbs 175.00-200.00, few 210.00-225.00. hair 40-50 lbs 190.00-230.00; 50-60 lbs 192.00-210.00, few 225.00-250.00; 61 lbs 230.00; 70-80 lbs 182.00-190.00, few 212.00-222.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-215.00; 96 lbs 187.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 182.50-192.50, few 227.50; 50-60 lbs 187.50-195.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-190.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-180.00, few 200.00-210.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-172.50, few 192.50; 90-100 lbs 145.00-160.00, few 170.00. hair 50 lbs 1-67.50; 60-70 lbs 171.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 167.00-172.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 192.50-196.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-227.50; 70-80 lbs 175.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-192.50; 90-100 lbs 177.50-182.50. hair 50-60 lbs 182.50-185.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-230.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-197.50.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 180.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-207.50; 70-80 lbs 180.00-197.50. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 195.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 123.00-138.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 162.50-175.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-170.00; 94 lbs 147.00. hair 73 lbs 135.00; 98 lbs 117.50.
Billings, Mont.: wooled 60-70 lbs 154.00-160.00; 70-80 lbs 147.00-150.00; 80-90 lbs 142.00-145.00; 90-100 lbs 136.00-143.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent) : Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-88.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 84.00-108.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-88.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 63.00-68.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-97.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 60.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-86.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-61.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-66.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50-64.00; Cull 1 46.00-54.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 53.00-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-82.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 63.00-74.00; Cull 1 52.00-57.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-107.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 60.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-620 lbs 190.00-208.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-210.00; 77 lbs 178.00; 90 lbs 148.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 155.00-165.00; 94 lbs 145.00; 111 lbs 145.00.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 156.00-162.50; 60-70 lbs 143.00-149.00; 70-80 lbs 143.00-152.00; 80-90 lbs 134.00-146.00; 90-100 lbs 130.00-142.50; 103 lbs 125.00; 114 lbs 121.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 205.00-215.00; 50-60 lbs 194.00-215.00; 64 lbs 162.00; 70-80 lbs 155.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 152.00-161.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-147.00; 100-110 lbs 140.00-150.00.
Missouri: 25 lbs 208.00; 35 lbs 180.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 72 lbs 206.00 cwt; yearling hair ewes 97 lbs 130.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-130 lbs 110.00-120.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 135-140 lbs 79.00-80.00 cwt; young to middle age 140-150 lbs 65.00-73.00 cwt; middle age 155 lbs 65.00 cwt; aged 135 lbs 57.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: yearlings 145 lbs 107.50 cwt; middle age 165.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewe lambs 85 lbs 150.00 cwt, 140 lbs 135.00 cwt; ewes with lambs 210.00-270.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 36,000 last year.