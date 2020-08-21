National Wool Review
Aug. 21
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 21
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 higher, except at San Angelo, TX and lambs over 80 lbs at New Holland, PA 5.00-20.00 lower, instances 20.00-40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher, except at San Angelo 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs 10.00-20.00 lower. At San Angelo, 8,965 head sold in a two day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes And feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,250 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 170.00-192.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 125-150 lbs 108.00-140.00; 150-155 lbs 115.00-117.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 90.50-125.50; 150-160 lbs 122.00-122.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 121.00-149.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 110.00-113.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs no test.
Equity Coop: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 210.00-230.00, few 231.00-244.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-220.00, few 220.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-198.00, few 216.00; 80-90 lbs 166.00-188.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-152.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 210.00-224.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-188.00; 90-100 lbs 140.00-150.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 232.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-252.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-252.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-237.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-205.00. hair 40-60 lbs 225.00-237.00; 60-70 lbs 222.00-247.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-207.00, few 225.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-230.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 207.50-222.50; 50-60 lbs 205.00-217.50; 60-70 lbs 187.50-195.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-177.50; 90-100 lbs 148.00-156.00. hair 90-100 lbs 150.00-153.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 140.00-166.00; 60-70 lbs 145.00-152.50; 70-80 lbs 142.50-171.00; 80-90 lbs 142.50-147.50; 93 lbs 141.00. hair 50-60 lbs 155.00-172.50; 67 lbs 145.00; 83 lbs 152.50.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 185.00-205.00; 50-60 lbs 180.00-220.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 182.50-190.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 150.00-195.00; 50-60 lbs 185.00-195.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 56 lbs 167.50; 65 lbs 195.00; 70-80 lbs 157.50-172.50; 80-90 lbs 128.00-165.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 135.00-140.00; 90-100 lbs 117.00-128.00. hair 73 lbs 126.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-80.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 76.00-94.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-78.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 55.00-66.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 20.00-55.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-92.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 60.00-83.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 44.00-49.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 47.00-53.00, few hair 65.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00-56.00; Cull 1 47.00-48.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00-88.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-78.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 56.00-93.00; Cull 1 80.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-85.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-82.50, few hair 85.00-112.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 67.50-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-620 lbs 204.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 179.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 161.00-175.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 155.00-164.50; 70-80 lbs 148.00-160.50; 80-90 lbs 132.00-141.00; 90-100 lbs 119.50-125.50; 100-110 lbs 109.00-118.75; 110-120 lbs 107.50-115.00; 120-125 lbs 104.50-109.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 149.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 131.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 125.00-155.50; 80-90 lbs 131.00-162.00; 90-100 lbs 116.00-135.00; 100-110 lbs 106.00-122.00; 110-115 lbs 105.00-112.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 85-100 lbs 128.00-130.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 95-120 lbs 103.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 170 lbs 84.00 cwt; young 145-150 lbs 56.00-59.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young hair ewes 70-130 lbs 130.00-200.00 cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 38,000 last year.