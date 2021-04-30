National Wool Review
April 30
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 30
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to 30.00 lower, mostly 10.00-20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 higher, except at San Angelo, Texas, weak to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. San Angelo sold 12,852 head this week in a two-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction this week. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 6,343 lamb carcasses sold with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-190 lbs 152.00-174.00, few 196.00-202.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 275.00-330.00; 165-175 lbs 195.00-227.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 235.00-310.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 245.00-269.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 203.00-229.00; 154 lbs 20.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 273.00-296.00, few 300.00; 60-70 lbs 268.00-288.00, few 290.00-298; 70-80 lbs 242.00-276.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-270.00; 90-105 lbs 230.00-258.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 278.00-284.00; 68 lbs 268.00; 80-90 lbs 248.00-254.00; 90-100 lbs 256.00-258.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 320.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 302.00-330.00. 60-70 lbs 270.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-325.00; 90-100 lbs 292.00-335.00. hair 40-50 lbs 355.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 317.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 45 lbs 280.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-295.00. hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-335.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-315.00; 71 lbs 275.00; 82 lbs 285.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 287.50-335.00; 50-60 lbs 287.50-340.00; 60-70 lbs 282.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 273.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-282.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-282.50. hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-315.00; 62 lbs 313.00; 77 lbs 267.50; 90 lbs 254.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 270.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-260.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 267.50-310.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-297.50; 60-70 lbs 270.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-270.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 302.50; 68 lbs 280.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-92.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 94.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 112.00-124.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 92.00-112.00; Cull 1 88.00-90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-127.00; Cull 1 67.50-72.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-115.00, hair 112.50-132.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 87.00-107.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 84.00-115.00; Cull 1 65.00-77.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test: Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-235.00: Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 107.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trade: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 59 lbs 280.00; 90-100 lbs 236.00-258.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 33 lbs 335.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 300-310.00; 65 lbs 295.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 95-125 lbs 205.00-210.00/cwt; young hair 120-150 lbs 160.00-200.00/cwt; middle age hair 110-150 lbs 142.00-150.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: bred young hair 200.00-400.00/head; bred middle age hair 155.00-200.00/head.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week totaled 37,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 37,000 last year.