National Wool Review
Nov. 10
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 11
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 12.00 higher, except lambs over 70 lbs at San Angelo that were 10.00-15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs lambs were 4.00-30.00 higher with advance on light lambs. At San Angelo, TX 5,515 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Superior Video sold 525 feeder lambs in Utah and 500 replacement hair lambs in New Mexico. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,572 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 122.00-149.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 140.00-190.00; 150-165 lbs 130.00-160.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-120 lbs 180.00-187.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 116.00-134.00; 150-155 lbs 110.00-122.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 125-130 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 294.00-330.00, few 331.00-335.00; 60-70 lbs 253.00-316.00, few 319.00-322.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-261.00; 80-90 lbs 178.00-230.00; 90-105 lbs 178.00-220.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 230.00-237.00; 81 lbs 235.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 255.00-275.00, few 320.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-190.00. hair 40-50 lbs 205.00-250.00, few 355.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-255.00, few 270.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-210.00; 80-90 lbd 170.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 55 lbs 195.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 187.50-205.00; 84 lbs 182.50; 90-100 lbs 190.00-215.00. hair 40 lbs 242.50; 50-60 lbs 195.00-237.50; 63 lbs 230.00; 80-90 lbs 207.50-217.50; 90-100 lbs 197.50-215.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 51 lbs 300.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-175.00. hair 40-50 lbs 315.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 155.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 152.50-210.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 78.00, hair 70.00-87.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00, hair 81.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 78.00, hair 70.00-8488.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 5859.00-670.00; Cull 1 3047.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-95.00; Cull 1 35.00-45.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.50-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-95.00, hair 105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00, hair 80.00-85.00; Cull 1 30.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 327.00-350.00; 47 lbs 350.00.
Ft. Collins: 35 lbs 160.00; 50 lbs 200.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 155.00-195.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-200.00; 67 lbs 165.00; 77 lbs 160.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Superior:
UT: 525: 900 lbs 146.00 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 70-80 lbs 238.00-267.00/cwt; yearling hair 105 lbs 168.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-140 lbs 111.00-154.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: middle age 141 lbs 91.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Superior:
NM: 500: 60 lbs hair 273.00/cwt for current delivery.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 38,000 last year.
