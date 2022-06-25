National Wool Review
June 24
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 24
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold steady to 8.00 lower; light slaughter lambs mostly 5.00-8.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 11,348 head sold in a two day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 400 lambs in Wyoming and 600 lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,437 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs no report.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 185.00-220.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 171.00-190.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 171.00-242.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 156.00-177.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn 125 lbs 163.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: no report.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 215.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-220.00. hair 80-90 lbs 235.00-245.00; 94 lbs 220.00; 101 lbs 225.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 230.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-237.50, few 250.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-235.00, few 252.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-242.50. hair 95 lbs 250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 205.00-215.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-220.00, few 232.50; 80-90 lbs 192.00-217.50; 90-100 lbs 205.00-220.00. hair 55 lbs 225.00; 69 lbs 215.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-225.00; 94 lbs 182.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 191.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 188.00-192.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-187.00; 90-100 lbs 162.00-175.00. hair 73 lbs 195.00; 85 lbs 173.00; 97 lbs 164.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no report; Cull 1 no report.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) No report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.50-107.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-90.00; Cull 1 45.00-65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-117.50, hair 110.00-155.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.50-110.00, hair 115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.00-81.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 71.00-98.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 54.00-68.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no report.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 200.00-210.00; 50-60 lbs 160.00-190.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 220.00-305.00; 40-50 lbs 230.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-230.00.
Kalona: 35 lbs 257.50; 40-50 lbs 220.00-240.00. hair 250.00-280.00.
Billings: 40-50 lbs 195.00-235.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-217.00; 60-70 lbs 202.00-218.00; 70-80 lbs 213.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-209.00. hair 61 lbs 185.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 75 lbs 184.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no report.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 125-165 lbs 81.50-116.00/cwt; young 120-150 79.00-85.00/cwt; yearling hair 65 lbs 125.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 35,000 last year.