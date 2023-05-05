National Wool Review
April 28
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 21
Compared to last week. Traditional slaughter lambs steady to 3.00 higher; other lambs under 70 lbs 15.00-50.00 lower, heavier weights mostly 10.00-20.00 lower, except at New Holland, PA 10.00-30.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 8,103 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Superior Video sold 420 slaughter lambs in Utah. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,251 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 150.00-170.00; 150-195 lbs 160.00-166.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 267.00-305.00, few 317.00-320.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 160.00-165.00; 153 lbs 155.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 170.00-190.00, few 205.00-225.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 110-125 lbs 200.00-280.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 160.00-170.00, new crop 202.00; 130-140 lbs 145.00-158.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 142 lbs 125.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 236.00-268.00; 60-70 lbs 236.00-259.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-242.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-239.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-208.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 230.00; 70-80 lbs 211.00; 80-90 lbs 207.00-210.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 245.00-275.00, few 320.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-287.00, few 310.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-327.00 90-100 lbs 295.00-315.00. hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-300.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 212.50-230.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-252.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-260.00. hair 53 lbs 250.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-250.00; 73 lbs 251.00; 101 lbs 230.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 220.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-255.00, few 275.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-285.00. hair 60-70 lbs 237.00-255.00; 80 lbs 250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 235.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 200.50-225.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-257.50. hair 50-60 lbs 190.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-217.50; 82 lbs 225.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 200.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-232.50; 70-80 lbs 225.00-236.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-241.00; 90-100 lbs 187.00-192.50. hair 80-90 lbs 220.00-237.50; 97 lbs 210.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 215.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-190.00. wooled and shorn 80 lbs 177.50.
Superior Video:
UT: 420: wooled and shorn 90 lbs 210.00 for May delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-100.00, hair 75.00-111.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 105.00-115.00, hair 110.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 68.00-110.00, hair 90.00-114.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 74.00-80.00, hair 80.00-90.00; Cull 1 50.00-70.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.50-112.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-55.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-65.00, hair 50.00-85.00; Cull 1 25.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 40.00-70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-90.00, hair 80.00-93.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 55.00-80.00, hair 77.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-71.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 47.50; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-76.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-77.00, hair 86.00-99.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 59.00-71.50; Cull 1 32.50-53.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00, hair 125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-90.00, hair 77.50-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 55.00-70.00, hair 110.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 20-30 lbs 225.00-245.00; 30-40 lbs 215.00-245.00; 40-60 lbs 205.00-210.00. hair 40-50 lbs 265.00-270.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 240.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-230.00, few 270.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-230.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 30 lbs 245.00; 48 lbs 215.00. hair 30-40 lbs 235.00-270.00; 40-50 lbs 225.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-230.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 80 lbs 239.00/cwt; yearling hair 70-85 lbs 161.00-170.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-160 lbs 120.00-151.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: young bred 225.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 190.00/head; middle age 75.00/head.
Missouri: hair ewes with lambs 140.00-210.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 40,000 last year.
