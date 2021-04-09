National Wool Review
April 9
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 9
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly sharply higher; slaughter ewes steady to 25.00 higher; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 4860 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 6,820 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-190 lbs 152.00-184.00, few 202.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 222.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 120-135 lbs 280.00-310.00; 154 lbs 235.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 120-165 lbs 176.00-182.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 205.00-275.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 160-190 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 155-160 lbs 155.00-165.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-318.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-316.00; 70-80 lbs 294.00-308.00, few 310.00-316.00; 80-90 lbs 286.00-308.00; 90-110 lbs 274.00-288.00, few 298.00-302.00. wooled and shorn 60 lbs 302.00; 70-80 lbs 294.00-302.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-302.00; 93 lbs 288.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 260.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-347.00, few 390.00; 60-70 lbs 327.00-350.00, few 370.00-380.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-340.00, few 352.00; 80-90 lbs 298.00-307.00, few 330.00-370.00; 90-100 lbs 320.00-345.00. hair 48 lbs 260.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-335.00; 67 lbs 315.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 310.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 265.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-315.00. hair 69 lbs 265.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00; 90 lbs 260.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 300.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-310.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-302.50; 90-100 lbs 205.00-275.50. hair 40-50 lbs 282.50-300.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-304.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-295.00, few 303.50; 80-90 lbs 280.00-305.00; 97 lbs 252.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 43 lbs 310.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-340.00; 67 lbs 320.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-275.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 285.00-325.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-310.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 290.00-295.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-315.00, few 320.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 297.50-307.50; 92 lbs 290.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 106.00-132.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 124.00-154.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 112.00-128.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-112.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-90.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.50-102.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 97.50-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-125.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 103.00-116.00, hair 107.50-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 99.00-111.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-92.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 87.50-185.00, hair 140.00-200.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-135.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-100.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 260.00-285.00; 40-50 lbs 270.00-310.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 90-115 lbs 152.00-175.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 200.00/family.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young bred hair 75-100 lbs 245.00-287.50/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,00 compared with 36,000 last week and 31,000 last year.