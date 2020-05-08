National Wool Review
May 8
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was active this week. There were 42,787 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
May 8
Compared to May 1: Slaughter lambs weak to 2.00 lower, instances 10.00 lower on heavy lambs. Slaughter ewes steady. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 9598 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 300 slaughter lambs in Minnesota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 2,522 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality.
All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 121.00-135.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled 100-110 lbs 136.00-144.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: 165 lbs 76.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 180.00-210.00, few 214.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-198.00, few 200.00-204.00; 70-80 lbs 162.00-186.00, few 200.00; 80-90 lbs 152.00-176.00, few 180.00-182.00; 90-110 lbs 150.00-166.00, few 170.00; wooled and shorn 67 lbs 176.00; 70-80 lbs 167.00-178.00; 80-90 lbs 152-95-167.00; 90 lbs 166.00-168.00
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 69 lbs 220.00; 78 lbs 217.50. hair 56 lbs 190.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 165.00-190.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00-200.00; 60-70 lbs 165.00-170.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-165.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-170.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 170.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 162.50-175.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 200.00; 78 lbs 167.50; 80-90 lbs 160.00-177.50; 90-100 lbs 155.00.
Billings, MT: wooled 70-80 lbs 150.00-151.00; 88 lbs 147.00; 90-100 lbs 146.00-150.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.50-80.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 81.00-108.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-80.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 62.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 69.00-86.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 48.00-56.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 51.00-59.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 49.00-57.00; Cull 1 39.00-46.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 59.00-60.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-65.00; Cull 1 32.00-52.50.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 50.00-72.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 36 lbs 162.00; 40-50 lbs 167.50-172.50; 50-60 lbs 150.00-195.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 30-40 lbs 215.00-220.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-223.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-185.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 110.00-128.00 cwt; solid mouth hair ewes 120 lbs 140.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 125-130 lbs 74.00-85.00 cwt; young to middle age 130-165 lbs 63.50-65.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: yearlings 180 lbs 105.00 cwt; young to middle age 135-185 lbs 85.00-112.50 cwt; middle age 125-150 lbs 72.50-75.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 41,000 last year.