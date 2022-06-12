National Wool Review
June 10
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 10
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 30.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 lower. Feeder lambs were weak. At San Angelo, TX 7,009 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 345 slaughter lambs in Colorado. Western Video sold 2365 slaughter lambs in Oregon, 480 feeder lambs in California, 820 feeder lambs in Utah and 3405 feeder lambs in Idaho. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,596 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 290.00-325.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 185.00-235.00; 155-170 lbs 165.00-182.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 181.00-208.00, few 215.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 210.00-264.00; 157 lbs 230.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 167.50-178.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 138.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 234.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 234.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-269.00, few 270.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-255.00, few 265.00-270.00; 90-110 lbs 210.00-251.00. Wooled and shorn 51 lbs 251.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-259.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-257.00, few 270.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-239.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 335.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 315.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 315.00. hair 40-50 lbs 330.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 335.00; 60-70 lbs 327.00-345.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 215.00-225.00, few 265.00; 80-90 lbs 212.50-240.00; 90-100 lbs 197.50-225.00, few 272.50-295.00. hair 45 lbs 232.50; 60-70 lbs 215.00-232.50; 70-80 lbs 230.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-230.00; 92 lbs 215.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 230.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-260.00, few 270.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-265.00, few 278.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 310.00. hair no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 205.00-220.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 181.00-225.00. hair 44 lbs 210.00; 65 lbs 190.00; 87 lbs 212.50.
Billings: wooled and shorn 42 lbs 231.00; 52 lbs 237.50; 60-70 lbs 234.00-249.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 234.00-261.50; 90-100 lbs 176.00-195.00. hair 85 lbs 222.50; 96 lbs 176.00.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video:
OR: 955: wooled 98-105 lbs 200.00-202.00 for current delivery.
950: wooled 95 lbs 190.50 for June delivery.
460: wooled 105 lbs 190.00 for Jun/Jul delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 76.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 114.00-149.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-115.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-98.00; Cull 1 56.00-83.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-100.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.50-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 35.00-64.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00; Cull 1 60.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-112.50, hair 75.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-95.00, hair 125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-65.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-76.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-79.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 68.00-77.00, hair 112.50; Cull 1 51.00-62.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test;
Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 229.00-247.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-233.00.
Ft. Collins: 38 lbs 235.00; 40 lbs 225.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-227.50; 60-70 lbs 215.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-220.00; 97 lbs 207.50. hair 50-60 lbs 220.00-235.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 245.00, few 280.00; 40-50 lbs 205.00, few 265.00; 50-60 lbs 217.50-240.00, few 255.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-215.00. Hair 54 lbs 145.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 285.00-320.00; 40-50 lbs 235.00-267.50; 50-60 lbs 240.00-255.00; 63 lbs 255.00. Hair 30-40 lbs 255.00-260.00.
Billings: 45 lbs 249.00; 50-60 lbs 254.00-266.00; 60-70 lbs 253.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 227.00-265.50. hair 49 lbs 255.00; 61 lbs 259.00.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video:
CA: 480: 100 lbs 177.00 for current delivery.
ID: 900: 96-104 lbs 182.00-184.00 for June delivery.
480: 100 lbs 191.00 for Sept delivery.
525: 90 lbs 209.00 for Sept delivery.
1000: 95 lbs 197.00-198.00 for Sept delivery.
500: 95 lbs 209.00 for Oct delivery.
UT: 820: 89 lbs 211.00 for July delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 65-80 lbs 274.00-300.00/cwt, 80-95 lbs 265.00-288.00/cwt; mixed age hair 85-140 lbs 161.00-218.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 56 lbs 290.00/cwt, 64 lbs 250.00/cwt, 82 lbs 225.00/cwt.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 120-145 lbs 107.00-130.00/cwt; young 120-250 lbs 71.00-92.50/cwt; young hair 148 lbs 89.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 30,000 last week and 34,000 last year.