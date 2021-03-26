National Wool Review
March 26
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 26
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs firm to 2.00 higher, light slaughter lambs mostly weak to 20.00 lower; slaughter ewes mostly steady to 9.00 lower; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 7562 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 450 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 7,510 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-180 lbs 150.00-168.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 200.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 195.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 161.00-197.00; 155-160 lbs 173.00-175.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 177.50-261.00; 150-170 lbs 172.50-177.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 160-190 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 266.00-286.00; 60-70 lbs 264.00-275.00, few 280.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-280.00, few 284.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-280.00, few 284.00; 90-110 lbs 258.00-282.00. wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 264.00-274.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 257.00-285.00, few 295.00-340.00; 50-70 lbs 255.00-285.00, few 290.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-282.00, few 290.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-277.00, few 280.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 242.00-275.00. hair 40-50 lbs 257.00-275.00, few 295.00-335.00; 50-70 lbs 255.00-275.00, few 280.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 227.00-280.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 235.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00. hair 50 lbs 237.50; 60-70 lbs 230.00-240.00; 92 lbs 260.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 242.50-282.50; 50-60 lbs 247.50-277.50; 60-70 lbs 260.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 277.50-287.50; 90-100 lbs 265.00-277.00. hair 57 lbs 262.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-267.50; 82 lbs 272.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 272.50-320.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-270.00; 60-80 lbs 250.00-272.50; 80 lbs 235.00; 90 lbs 215.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 200.00-320.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 125.00-290.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 245.00-260.00; 59 lbs 255.00; 61 lbs 305.00; 78 lbs 240.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 114.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 96.00-104.00; Cull1 1 80.00-96.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.50-115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-107.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.00-77.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 71.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00; Cull 1 35.00-65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-98.00, hair 95.00-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.00-97.50. Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 140.00-165.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-135.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60 lbs 264.00; 72 lbs 256.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 185.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-220.00.
S. Dakota: 49 lbs 271.00; 57 lbs 280.00; 65 lbs 273.00; 71 lbs 272.50; 107 lbs 191.00; 140-150 lbs 164.00-173.00.
Kalona: 38 lbs 310.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 110 lbs 212.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 80-100 lbs 132.00-152.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 83.00-90.00/head.
Ft. Collins: bred young 240.00/head.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 225.00/head; bred young 210.00/head; bred middle age 200.00-250.00/head; bred aged 152.50-175.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 60-105 lbs 165.00-205.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 170.00-420.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 35,000 last year.