National Wool Review
Dec. 20
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported. This report will not be available for the next three weeks due to the holidays. Australia will be starting its annual three-week Christmas recess beginning next week. The next available information will be Jan. 17.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 20
Compared to Dec. 13: Slaughter lambs were steady to 15.00 lower, except at San Angelo, Texas, fully 10.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs were firm to 13.00 higher, except at Newell, S.D., 3.00-8.00 lower. At San Angelo, 6637 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 332 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4400 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady to 1.00 lower. 3,812 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified. Due to the holidays this report will not be issued again until Jan. 10.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 142 lbs 160.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 165.00-210.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-120 lbs 164.00-168.00; 120-135 lbs 151.00-154.00.
S.D.: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 147.00-155.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 140-145 lbs 155.00-156.00; 155-175 lbs 147.50-156.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 242.00-270.00, few 270.00-278.00; 60-70 lbs 232.00-260.00, few 260.00-269.00; 70-80 lbs 226.00-245.00, few 248.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-232.00; 90-110 lbs 178.00-208.00, few 212.00-232.00; wooled and shorn 69 lbs 240.00; 90-95 lbs 194.00-208.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 210.00-237.00; 50-60 lbs 195.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-225.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 177.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-185.00. hair 40-50 lbs 240.00-250.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-200.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 52 lbs 247.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-247.50; 70-80 lbs 200.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 167.50-215.00; 90-100 lbs 187.50-197.50. hair 50-60 lbs 242.00-245.00; 67 lbs 232.50; 70-80 lbs 207.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 193.00-195.00; 100-110 lbs 165.00-177.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70 lbs 195.00; 91 lbs 171.00; 100-110 lbs 167.00-190.00. hair 50-60 lbs 190.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 182.50-224.00; 70-80 lbs 172.50-192.50; 80-90 lbs 166.00-192.50; 96 lbs 172.50.
Missouri: no test.
S.D.: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 210.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-191.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-175.00; 100-105 lbs 154.00-155.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4400: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 125-165 lbs 137.44-158.00 (wtd avg 151.72).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-88.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-110.00, few 110.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-88.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 56.00-68.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00-40.00.
PA: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 65.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 47.00-79.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 24.00-36.00.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S.D.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.50-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 41.00-58.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 39.00-60.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 no test; Utility and Good 1-3 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-47.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 48 lbs 248.00; 50-60 lbs 238.00-249.00; 60-70 lbs 216.00-224.00; 73 lbs 220.00; 81 lbs 204.00; 105 lbs 176.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-60 lbs 201.00-210.00; 63 lbs 196.00; 70-80 lbs 182.00-192.50; 80-90 lbs 159.00-193.00; 93 lbs 175.00; 110-120 lbs 169.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S.D.: 40-60 lbs 192.00-204.00; 60-70 lbs 186.00-206.00, few 235.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-202.00, few 220.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 181.00-189.00; 100-110 lbs 161.00-177.00; 113 lbs 171.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: 60-85 lbs 191.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 104.00-130.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S.D.: ewe lambs 70-80 lbs 200.00-206.00 cwt, 84 lbs 190.00 cwt, 95 lbs 201.00 cwt, 130 lbs 157.00-163.00 cwt; yearlings 280.00 per head; bred young to middle age 210.00 per head; bred middle age 150.00-205.00 per head, open middle age 110.00 per head; bred aged 125.00 per head; middle age 145 lbs 59.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 46,000 last year.