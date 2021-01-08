National Wool Review
Jan. 8
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 8
Compared to last week: Most sales had no recent comparisons due to the holidays, however, a higher undertone was noted on all classes. At San Angelo, Texas, 3,405 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,905 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 140.00-190.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 220.00-270.00; 150-175 lbs 185.00-215.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 200.00-240.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 154.00-163.00; 150-155 lbs 153.50-157.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 148 lbs 178.00; 165-175 lbs 175.00-182.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 330.00-356.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-348.00, few 350.00-358.00; 70-80 lbs 298.00-332.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-298.00; 95-110 lbs 230.00-260.00. wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 268.00-272.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-272.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 300.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-360.00, few 395.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-290.00. hair 50-60 lbs 305.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 305.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-265.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 335.00-347.50; 70-80 lbs 270.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-277.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-250.00. hair 50-60 lbs 340.00-350.00; 63 lbs 327.50; 70-80 lbs 275.00-297.50; 80-90 lbs 240.00-267.50, few 280.00; 94 lbs 253.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 242.50-247.50; 90-100 lbs 232.50-250.00. hair 79 lbs 270.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-270.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 332.50-335.00; 50-60 lbs 332.50-352.50; 60-70 lbs 305.00-330.00; 71 lbs 300.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 270.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-275.00; 90-110 lbs 180.00-185.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 94.00-106.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-106.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-86.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
PA: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-170.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-160.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 85.00-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-97.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 96.00-130.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 91.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-125.00; Cull 1 83.00-95.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 135.00-140.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 105.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 95.00-105.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.50-110.00, hair 115.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-87.00, hair 95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 70-80 lbs 237.50-255.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 301.00-335.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-345.00; 78 lbs 285.00; 80-90 lbs 251.00-286.00; 90-100 lbs 219.00-235.00; 100-110 lbs 197.00-214.00; 110-120 lbs 190.00-194.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 95-140 lbs 125.00-140.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 95 lbs 195.00/head, 130 lbs 179.00/cwt; young 275.00/head, others 150-185 lbs 115.00-135.00/cwt; middle age 230.00-285.00/head; aged 175 lbs 109.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair bred middle age 100-135 lbs 180.00-230.00/cwt; bred aged hair 100 lbs 147.50/cwt; ewes with lambs 320.00-370.00/family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 30,000 last week and 36,000 last year.