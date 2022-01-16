National Wool Review
Jan. 14
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 14
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 30.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 10.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX, 5,412 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs in South Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,046 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:4
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 245.00-275.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 337.00-380.00; 150-180 lbs 225.00-280.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 155-185 lbs 220.00-235.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 231.00-240.00, few 255.00-300.00; 150-165 lbs 226.00-231.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 232.50-305.00; 150-155 lbs 238.00-247.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: shorn 15830 lbs 238.20.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 425.00-460.00; 60-70 lbs 400.00-420.00, few 437.50; 70-80 lbs 380.00-405.00, few 407.50; 80-90 lbs 330.00-392.50, few 402.50; 90-110 lbs 315.00-365.00, few 375.00. wooled and shorn 74 lbs 390.00; 80-90 lbs 345.00-370.00; 90-100 lbs 320.00-337.50.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 46 lbs 470.00; 50-60 lbs 410.00-435.00, few 485.00; 60-70 lbs 390.00-410.00, few 430.00-470.00; 70-80 lbs 375.00-410.00, few 440.00-455.00; 80-90 lbs 355.00-390.00, few 405.00-430.00; 90-100 lbs 340.00-380.00. hair 50-60 lbs 400.00-425.00; 60-70 lbs 375.00-410.00; 70-80 lbs 365.00-385.00, few 415.00; 80-90 lbs 345.00-377.00; 90-100 lbs 335.00-345.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 305.00-310.00; 97 lbs 305.00. hair 90-100 lbs 310.00-320.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 47 lbs 470.00; 50-60 lbs 435.00-455.00; 60-70 lbs 445.00-465.00; 70-80 lbs 405.00-410.00; 80-90 lbs 370.00-385.00; 90-100 lbs 345.00-360.00. hair 40-50 lbs 375.00-412.50; 50-60 lbs 410.00-425.00; 61 lbs 440.00; 70-80 lbs 380.00-400.00; 80-90 lbs 370.00-377.50; 90-100 lbs 330.00-355.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 425.00; 70-80 lbs 330.00-385.00; 80-90 lbs 345.00-360.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-325.00. hair 64 lbs 385.00; 72 lbs 280.00; 88 lbs 285.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-290.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 395.00-400.00; 50-60 lbs 400.00-415.00; 60-70 lbs 372.50-390.00, few 415.00; 70-80 lbs 370.00-390.00; 80-90 lbs 350.00-367.50. wooled and shorn 80-90 Lbs 365.00-367.50; 90-100 lbs 327.50-340.00. wooled and shorn 88 lbs 297.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-180.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 170.00-192.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 150.00-170.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 122.50-135.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-230.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 140.00-195.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 160.00-164.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 171.00-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 170.00-190.00; Cull 1 160.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 150.00-165.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-180.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 141.00-175.00; Cull 1 40.00-100.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 175.00-207.50, hair 200.00-221.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 195.00-210.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 165.00-180.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 70 lbs 335.00; 89 lbs 310.00; 96 lbs 310.00; 116 lbs 300.00; 121 lbs 295.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 290.00-293.00; 50-60 lbs 299.00-385.00; 60-70 lbs 331.00-430.00; 70-80 lbs 334.00-336.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-303.00; 100-110 lbs 285.00-293.00; 110-120 lbs 222.00-231.00; 120-130 lbs 220.00-222.00; 136 lbs 207.50.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearlings 115 lbs 250.00/cwt; bred young 130-145 lbs 200.00-216.00/cwt; bred middle age 145 lbs 200.00/cwt; yearling hair 115 lbs 255.00/cwt; mixed age hair 95-140 lbs 195.00-230.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: bred middle age 188 lbs 177.50/cwt.
South Dakota: bred ewe lambs 325.00/head; bred yearlings 385.00/head; bred young 375.00-450.00/head; bred middle age 225.00-330.00/head; bred aged 235.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: exposed young 100-150 lbs 215.00-250.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 36,000 last year.