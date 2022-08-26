National Wool Review
Aug. 26
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 26
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold 4.00-6.00 higher; light slaughter lambs were uneven, firm to 15.00 higher at New Holland, PA, and 5.00-25.00 lower at San Angelo, TX, and Ft. Collins, CO. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs were 10.00-25.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 5,487 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 500 slaughter lambs in Colorado, 400 feeder lambs in Wyoming and 475 feeder lambs in Utah. Superior Video sold 650 slaughter lambs in New Mexico, 3950 feeder lambs in Colorado and 2340 feeder lambs in Idaho. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,823 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 105.00-115.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 170.00-225.00; 180-190 lbs 100.00-140.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 92.50-124.00; 155-170 lbs 97.50-105.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 95.00-117.00, few 126.00; 150-170 lbs 84.00-96.00.
Kaoona, IA: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 110.00-125.00; 175-185 lbs 117.00-131.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 160 lbs 68.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 248.00-277.00, few 284.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-267.00; 70-80 lbs 207.00-241.00, few 254.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-216.00, few 231.00; 90-110 lbs 155.00-188.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 259.00-265.00; 101 lbs 158.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 230.00-260.00, few 300.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-265.00, few 275.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-230.00. hair 49 lbs 325.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-267.00, few 290.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 132.50-135.00; 90-100 lbs 102.50-107.50. hair 70-80 lbs 142.50-160.00; 80-90 lbs 112.50-150.00; 90-100 lbs 102.50-105.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 252.50-255.00, few 310.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-235.00, few 280.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-195.00, few 202.50; 80-90 lbs 130.00-175.00; 90-100 lbs 130.00-170.00. hair 54 lbs 305.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 182.50-190.00; 80-90 lbs 145.00-150.00; 90-100 lbs 121.50-155.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 107.00-140.00, few 147.50-170.00. hair 60-70 lbs 140.00-205.00; 74 lbs 175.00; 88 lbs 160.00; 95 lbs 146.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 44 lbs 295.00; 50-60 lbs 247.50-285.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-230.00; 73 lbs 255.00; 88 lbs 200.00. wooled and shorn 54 lbs 267.50.
Superior Video:
NM: 650: hair 65 lbs 280.00 for current delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-106.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-62.00; Cull 1 58.00-60.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-82.00; Cull 1 20.00-40.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.50-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-87.50, hair 77.50-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 62.50-75.00; Cull 1 32.50-52.50.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 84.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.00-95.00, hair 85.00-105.00; Cull 1 58.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.50-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-91.00, hair 101.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 83.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 177.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 84.00-92.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 246.00-297.00; 40-50 lbs 261.00-217.00.
Ft. Collins: 37 lbs 235.00; 48 lbs 215.00; 50-60 lbs 175.00-177.50; 65 lbs 170.00; 70-80 lbs 140.00-142.50. hair 40-50 lbs 225.00-227.50; 50-60 lbs 212.50; 60-70 lbs 187.50-207.50; 71 lbs 170.00; 89 lbs 142.50.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 150.00-220.00; 55 lbs 235.00; 60-70 lbs 130.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 132.00-151.00; 80-90 lbs 116.00-152.50; 90-100 lbs 99.00-109.00; 100-110 lbs 96.00-102.00; 114 lbs 93.00. hair 54 lbs 205.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 340.00-345.00; 40-50 lbs 305.00-365.00.
Equity Co-op:
WY: 400: 125 lbs 100.25 for current delivery.
UT: 475: 100 lbs 111.25 for Sept delivery
Superior Video:
CO: 750: hair 50 lbs 280.00 for current delivery.
3200: 110-115 lbs 95.00-101.00 for Sept delivery.
ID: 2340: 95-112 lbs 99.00-104.00 for Sept delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 236.00-260.00/cwt, 80-100 lbs 180.00-231.00/cwt; yearling hair 90-110 lbs 179.00-180.00/cwt; mixed age hair 95-130 lbs 115.00-139.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: young 175 lbs 130.00/cwt; middle age 130.00/head; hair lambs 50-70 lbs 270.00-295.00/cwt; young hair 185.00-200.00/head.
South Dakota: young 175.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 100 lbs 295.00/cwt; yearling hair 130 lbs 177.00/cwt; young hair 105-115 lbs 240.00-275.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 34,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.