National Wool Review
Feb. 28
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 28
Compared to Feb. 21: Slaughter lambs steady to 20.00 higher with most advance on lambs over 70 lbs. Slaughter ewes steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 3812 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 6000 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 4.00 higher. 4,835 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 140-180 lbs 140.00-164.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 220.00-277.00; 160-165 lbs 205.00-210.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 125-135 lbs 165.00-177.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-150 lbs 174.00-180.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 191.00-227.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 248.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 238.00-266.00; 70-80 lbs 236.00-252.00; 80-90 lbs 224.00-248.00; 90-110 lbs 212.00-228.00, few 240.00-242.00. wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 230.00-246.00; 4 lbs 212.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-70 lbs 300.00-335.00; 70-90 lbs 280.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-280.00. hair 50-60 lbs 280.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 267.00-285.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 257.50-270.00; 50-60 lbs 272.50-277.50; 60-70 lbs 257.50-272.50; 70-80 lbs 248.00-282.50; 80-90 lbs 237.50-257.50; 90-100 lbs 222.50-240.00. hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-277.00; 60-70 lbs 247.50-266.00; 78 lbs 280.00; 80-90 lbs 246.00-247.50; 90-100 lbs 195.00-222.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 54 lbs 237.50; 70-80 lbs 201.00-235.00; 90-100 lbs 201.00-211.00. hair 60-70 lbs 232.50-240.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 260.00-269.00; 62 lbs 255.00; 71 lbs 160.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 270.00; 69 lbs 255.00; 73 lbs 230.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-215.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 205.00-221.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
6000: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 139-157 lbs 145.00-170.00 (wtd avg 164.40).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-106.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 112.00-128.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00-111.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 78.00-88.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 50.00-66.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-120.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 102.50-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.50-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 42.50.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
So Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 69.00-88.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 76.00-88.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 69.00-80.00; Cull 1 41.00-51.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 70.00-95.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 89.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-87.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: new crop 40-60 lbs 242.00-244.00; 65-70 lbs 234.00-236.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 95-120 lbs 134.00-142.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 185.00-250.00 per family.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred young to middle age 180.00-205.00 per head; bred aged 100.00-140.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young to middle age 125-150 lbs 87.50 cwt; ewes with lambs 130.00-170.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs: up Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 37,000 last year.