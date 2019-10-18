National Wool Review
Oct. 18
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 18
Compared to last week slaughter lambs were steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs were steady to 5.00 lower. At San Angelo, Texas, 5697 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4300 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady. 2,443 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 120.00-136.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 105-125 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 120-170 lbs 145.00-148.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs 145.00-152.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn no test.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: 125-150 lbs 149.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 204.00-220.00, few 220.00-228.00; 60-70 lbs 186.00-208.00, few 222.00; 70-80 lbs 174.00-196.00; 80-90 lbs 158.00-176.00, few 180.00-191.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-170.00. wooled and shorn 84 lbs 172.00; 91 lbs 144.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn no report. hair no report.
Kalona: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: hair 67 lbs 159.00; 81 lbs 160.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 85 lbs 164.00.
Billings: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4300: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 102-150 lbs 137.77-159.00 (wtd avg 149.28).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-65.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-84.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.00-72.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-55.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no
test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 41.00-89.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 42.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 15.00-26.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 44.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 47.00-55.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-47.50; Cull 1 34.00-44.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-47.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 48.00-65.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-52.00; Cull 1 40.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 no test; Utility and Good 1-3 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-65 lbs 186.00-189.00; 75 lbs 184.00; 80 lbs 180.00; 90 lbs 157.00; 104 lbs 150.50.
Ft. Collins: 78 lbs 136.00; 80-85 lbs 139.00-142.00; 90-95 lbs 140.00-143.00; 102 lbs 129.00.
Billings: 56 lbs 211.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-209.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-186.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-177.00; 90-100 lbs 152.50-169.00; 100-110 lbs 149.00-158.50; 110-120 lbs 142.00-150.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 46 lbs 183.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00-204.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-198.00; 70-80 lbs 171.00-192.00; 80-90 lbs 163.00-181.00, few 183.00; 90-100 lbs 153.00-162.00; 100-110 lbs 143.00-157.00; 112 lbs 148.00; 120 lbs 141.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 70 lbs 202.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 88.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearlings 144.00-170.00 per head; solid mouth 148.00-170.00 per head; hair ewes young to middle age 60.00-130.00 per head; middle age hair ewes 160.00 per head; ewes with lambs 190.00 per family.
Billings: ewe lambs 73 lbs 192.00 cwt, 90-95 lbs 168.00-172.00 cwt; young to middle age 175-185 lbs 54.50-57.50 cwt; middle age 170 lbs 50.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 74 lbs 177.50 cwt, 80-90 lbs 166.00-176.00 cwt, 97 lbs 183.00 cwt, 113 lbs 145.00 cwt; yearlings 110-160 lbs 150.00-245.00 cwt; young to middle age 158 lbs 72.00 cwt, 170-195 lbs 205.00-210.00 cwt; middle age 155-170 lbs 80.00-280.00 cwt; aged 160-175 lbs 80.00-125.00 cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 38,000 last year.