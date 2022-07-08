National Wool Review
July 8
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
July 1
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly 10.00-30.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 20.00 lower. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX, 12,064 head sold in a two-day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 33400 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. Superior Video sold 540 slaughter lambs in California, 511 feeder Lambs in Texas and 330 replacement ewes in Texas. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,912 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-145 lbs 140.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 185.00-295.0; 150-175 lbs 160.00-197.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 140.00-178.00; 180-195 lbs 100.00-117.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 141.00-163.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 197.50-270.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 147 lbs 130.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 230.00-269.00, few 275.00; 60-70 lbs 231.00-274.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-269.00; 80-90 lbs 224.00-272.00; 90-110 lbs 227.00-248.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 237.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 234.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-265.00, few 287.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-245.00; 90-105 lbs 220.00-255.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 235.00-295.00, few 300.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 192.00-290.00, few 305.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 227.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-295.00. Hair 70-80 lbs 245.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 160.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 147.50-180.00, few 215.00. Hair 60-70 lbs 170.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 172.50-207.50; 80-90 lbs 170.00-182.50; 90 lbs 205.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-277.50; 60-70 lbs 225.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-265.00. Hair 60-70 lbs 240.00-245.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 260.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-225.00. Hair 50-60 lbs 205.00-240.00; 66 lbs 205.00; 75 lbs 225.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 240.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-247.50; 80-90 lbs 225.00-257.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 230.00-265.00; 65 lbs 204.00; 80-90 lbs 173.00-187.50.
Superior Video:
CA: 540: hair 90 lbs 171.00 for July delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 52.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 93.00-149.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 74.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-92.00; Cull 1 40.00-70.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-185.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 42.50-65.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-115.00, hair 112.50-129.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-107.00, Hair 110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 157.50-162.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 105.00-132.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 67.00-110.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 43 lbs 237.00. hair 30-40 lbs 230.00-244.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-232.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 152.50-180.00; 60-70 lbs 152.50-155.00; 74 lbs 145.00. hair 40-50 lbs 147.50-165.00; 50-60 lbs 150.00-185.00.
South Dakota: 39 lbs 250.00; 48 lbs 195.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00; 90-100 lbs 151.00-165.00. Hair 24 lbs 285.00; 42 lbs 225.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 265.00-295.00; 40-50 lbs 230.00-260.00. Hair 30-40 lbs 230.00-240.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-230.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Superior Video:
TX: 511: hair 50 lbs 264.00 for July delivery
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 40-60 lbs 269.00-277.00/cwt, 60-85 lbs 260.00-282.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-140 lbs 150.00-198.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 132 lbs 147.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair 160.00-220.00/head, few 400.00/head.
Superior Video:
TX: 330: mixed age hair 210.00-255.00/head for July delivery.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 35,000 last year.