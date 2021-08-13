National Wool Review
Aug. 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 13
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold very unevenly. Lambs at New Holland, PA, and Kalona, IA, were 4.00-30.00 higher and those at San Angelo, TX and Sioux Falls, SD were weak to 14.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly firm to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs were steady. At San Angelo, 6,327 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,564 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 125 lbs 215.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 260.00-295.00, few 300.00-325.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 225.00-267.50; 155 lbs 230.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 232.50-261.00; 150-165 lbs 252.50-257.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 242.50-262.50, few 267.50-270.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 240.00-250.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 267.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 296.00-330.00, few 330.00-338.00; 60-70 lbs 278.00-310.00, few 310.00-326.00; 70-80 lbs 264.00-286.00, few 288.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-270.00, few 274.00-292.00; 90-110 lbs 230.00-258.00, few 270.00-275.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 284.00-292.00; 91 lbs 230.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 300.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-290.00, few 295.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-28590.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-290.00, few 300.00-315.00. hair 46 lbs 290.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-297.00, few 310.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 257.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-262.00, few 280.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 260.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-245.00, few 250.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-235.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-267.50. hair 50-60 lbs 250.00-267.50; 60-70 lbs 256.00-265.00, few272.50; 70-80 lbs 250.00; 90 lbs 255.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 46 lbs 287.50; 50-60 lbs 281.00-288.00; 60-70 lbs 247.50-252.00; 70-80 lbs 256.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 252.50-258.00. hair 50-60 lbs 269.00-272.00; 63 lbs 278.00; 93 lbs 256.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 64 lbs 245.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-235.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 270.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 272.50-307.50; 60-70 lbs 270.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 252.50-257.50. wooled and shorn 77 lbs 260.00; 97 lbs 247.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 114.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-100.00; Cull 1 60.00-86.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 115.00-117.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 107.50-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.50-100.00; Cull 1 52.50.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 95.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-95.00; Cull 1 70.00-85.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 99.00-101.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 97.50-116.00, hair 121.00-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 97.00-102.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 91.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 152.50-180.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-145.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-105.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 280.00-288.00; 63 lbs 292.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-268.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-268.00.
Ft. Collins: 45 lbs 230.00; 59 lbs 230.00; 68 lbs 245.00; 96 lbs 245.00; 135-140 lbs 225.00-227.50; 140-145 lbs 232.50-245.00.
South Dakota: 38 lbs 260.00; 42 lbs 280.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-262.50; 81 lbs 250.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 240.00-245.00/head; young hair 245.00/Head; mixed age hair 80-145 lbs 142.00-166.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 50-60 lbs 300.00-305.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 30,000 compared with 29,000 last week and 33,000 last year.