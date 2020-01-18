National Wool Review
Jan. 10
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 17
Compared to Jan. 10: Slaughter lambs mostly 10.00-20.00 lower, instances 30.00 lower on lambs over 80 lbs. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 7810 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3900 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 4.00 higher. 2,927 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 142.00-156.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 215.00-265.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-130 lbs 169.00-183.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs 152.00-158.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 234.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-236.00, few 246.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-228.00, few 236.00-258.00; 80-90 lbs 198.00-220.00; 90-110 lbs 176.00-198.00. wooled and shorn 55 lbs 238.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-232.00; 86 lbs 210.00; 102 lbs 174.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 255.00-262.00, few 320.00-335.00; 60-70 lbs 257.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-265.00, few 280.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-252.00, few 265.00-275.00. hair 50-60 lbs 270.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-275.00, few 275.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-245.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 192.50-225.00; 80-90 lbs 198.00-212.50; 90-100 lbs 177.00-197.50. hair 40-50 lbs 216.00-224.00; 60-70 lbs 204.00-211.00; 70-80 lbs 207.00-211.00; 87 lbs 192.00.
Missouri: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 165.00-177.50; 94 lbs 178.00.
Billings, MT: hair 54 lbs 202.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-224.00; 75 lbs 208.00; 101 lbs 174.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
3900: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 133-161 lbs 144.00-166.73 (wtd avg 155.19).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-96.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.00-112.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-96.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 62.00-65.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-147.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 115.00-125.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 100.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-102.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 84.50-89.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-97.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 81.00-98.00; Cull 1 79.00-80.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 76.00-84.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.50-78.00; Cull 1 72.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 no test; Utility and Good 1-3 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 220.00-228.00; 60-70 lbs 203.00-218.00; 70-80 lbs 172.00-188.00; 91 lbs 162.00.
Ft. Collins: 73 lbs 187.00; 103 lbs 198.00; 118 lbs 173.00.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 215.00-223.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-219.00; 70-80 lbs 199.50-219.00; 80-90 lbs 189.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 191.00-194.00; 100-110 lbs 178.50-183.00; 110-120 lbs 161.50-179.00; 120-130 lbs 145.00-170.00.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: 59 lbs 221.00; 68 lbs 216.00; 73 lbs 221.00; 107 lbs 170.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 100-120 lbs 110.00-118.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 112 lbs 183.00 cwt; yearlings 152 lbs 113.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 150 lbs 190.00 cwt; bred middle age 135.00-175.00 per head, others 135-175 lbs 83.00-85.00 cwt; bred aged 165-175 lbs 130.00-180.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 383,000 compared with 371,000 last week and 369,000 last year.