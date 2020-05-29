National Wool Review
May 29
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was slow this week. There were 148,658 lbs of confirmed trades reported. A large amount of wool was offered in the last week, though several sales are not confirmed at this time.
National Sheep Summary
May 29
Compared to May 22: Slaughter lambs steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs, a much higher undertone noted. Many of these were buck lambs put on feed for the upcoming holidays. At San Angelo, TX, 9934 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,057 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 140-145 lbs 120.00-124.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-135 lbs 115.00-135.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 186.00-210.00, few 210.00-222.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-200.00, few 212.00-218.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-188.00, few 196.00; 80-90 lbs 146.00-170.00, few 176.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-170.00, few 174.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 186.00-214.00; 60-70 lbs 176.00-196.00; 70-80 lbs 166.00-176.00; 80-90 lbs 145.00-166.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 177.50-180.00; 70-80 lbs 171.00-176.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-172. Hair 86 lbs 165.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 180.00-207.00, few 207.00-220.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-200.00, few 202.50-222.50; 60-70 lbs 195.00-220.00; 77 lbs 182.50; 80-90 lbs 142.50-160.00, few 187.50. wooled and shorn 48 lbs 200.00; 65 lbs 185.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-185.00; 82 lbs 150.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 182.50-190.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-177.50; 90-100 lbs 157.50-167.50.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-100.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 96.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-92.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 65.00-99.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, Mont.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 61.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50-87.50; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-77.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Kalona, Iowa: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-50 lbs 210.00-228.00; 50-60 lbs 180.00-198.00. buck lambs 50 lbs 222.00; 60-70 lbs 178.00-232.00; 70 lbs 220.00; 85 lbs 186.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-200.00.
Ft. Collins: 38 lbs 165.00; 40-50 lbs 150.00-175.00; 50-60 lbs 150.00-170.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
S. Dakota: 43 lbs 225.00; 50-60 lbs 185.00-212.50; 62 lbs 192.50; 70-80 lbs 180.00-182.50; 82 lbs 165.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-135 lbs 118.00-130.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: middle age 120 lbs 87.50 cwt.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
Missouri: young to middle age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 120.00-137.50 cwt; ewes with lambs 235.00-310.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 42,000 last year.