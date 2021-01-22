National Wool Review
Jan. 22
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 22
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady, few light lambs 4.00-10.00 lower; slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 lower, except at San Angelo, Texas, and Kalona, Iowa, firm to 10.00 higher; feeder lambs steady to 7.00 higher in light test. At San Angelo, 5460 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,123 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-165 lbs 158.00-182.00, few 190.00-200.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-13025 lbs 220.00-285.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 140-150 lbs 160.00-177.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 170.00-178.00; 159 lbs 161.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 167.50-229.00; 155-180 lbs 121.00-167.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 346.00-368.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-364.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-348.00, few 350.00-352.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-326.00, few 332.00; 90-110 lbs 250.00-296.00. wooled and shorn 65 lbs 364.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-338.00; 93 lbs 276.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 335.00-350.00, few 370.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-290.00. hair 40-50 lbs 340.00-375.00, few 400.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-310.00, few 320.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-322.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-270.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 305.00-335.00; 67 lbs 322.50; 70-80 lbs 262.50-307.00, few 347.50; 80-90 lbs 255.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 222.50-235.00. hair 40-50 lbs 292.50-340.00; 60-70 lbs 312.50-330.00; 79 lbs 265.00; 80-90 lbs 257.50-262.50; 90 lbs 242.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 257.50-280.00. hair 40-50 lbs 340.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-360.00; 65 lbs 330.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-287.50; 82 lbs 270.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-285.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 250.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-307.50; 80-90 lbs 250.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-215.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 106.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 114.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 104.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 82.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 77.50-102.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.50-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.50-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-105.00; Cull 1 75.00-86.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 107.50-112.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-102.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 39 lbs 245.00; 53 lbs 281.00; 60-70 lbs 257.00-268.00, new crop 304.00; 70-80 lbs 231.00-242.00; 80-90 lbs 241.00-243.00; 90-100 lbs 207.00-213.00; 100-110 lbs 195.50-207.00; 110-120 lbs 167.00-175.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 110-120 lbs 140.00-152.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 128 lbs 151.00/head; bred yearlings 185.00/head; bred young 190.00-250.00/head; bred middle age 140.00-300.00/head, others 130-225 lbs 100.00-122.50/cwt; bred aged 130.00-197.50/head; bred hair ewe lambs 170.00/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 36,000 last year.