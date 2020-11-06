National Wool Review
Nov. 6
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 6
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs were steady to 6.00 lower, except at San Angelo, Texas, 10.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady. Feeder lambs steady to 7.00 higher. At San Angelo, 6260 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 500 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,461 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-140 lbs 156.00-170.00; 163 lbs 150.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 240.00-250.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 170.00-190.00; 140-170 lbs 160.00-170.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 162.00-169.00; 150-160 lbs 152.00-170.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 162.50-207.50; 150-165 lbs 167.00-182.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 159.00-169.00; 151 lbs 146.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 135.00-190.00; 150-165 lbs 130.00-137.50.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 159.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 275.00-300.00, few 302.00-314.00; 60-70 lbs 268.00-290.00, few 292.00-294.00; 70-80 lbs 244.00-278.00, few 280.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 228.00-246.00, few 258.00-264.00; 90-110 lbs 200.00-220.00. wooled and shorn 54 lbs 276.00; 60-70 lbs 272.00-276.00; 72 lbs 278.00; 90-105 lbs 212.00-214.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 55 lbs 255.00; 66 lbs 260.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-240.00. hair 55 lbs 275.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-280.00; 83 lbs 240.00; 90-110 lbs 250.00-255.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 255.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 222.50-242.50; 80-90 lbs 215.00-237.50; 90-100 lbs 210.00-217.50. hair 40-50 lbs 255.00-286.00; 54 lbs 281.00; 60-70 lbs 242.50-260.00; 80 lbs 212.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 79 lbs 185.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-195.00. hair 40 lbs 250.00; 64 lbs 245.00; 90 lbs 190.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 247.50-255.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 210.00; 70-80 lbs 162.50-200.00; 80-90 lbs 161.00-162.50; 90-100 lbs 152.50-163.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 170.00-197.00; 90-100 lbs 162.00-175.00. hair 99 lbs 173.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 84.00-972.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-122.00, high-yielding 132.00-136.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-99.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-127.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-56.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.00-74.00, hair 80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-79.00; Cull 1 55.00-70.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 81.00-88.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-86.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.50; Cull 1 48.00-100.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-85.00, hair 117.50-127.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-85.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-100.00, hair 100.00-107.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-84.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 74 lbs 214.00.
Ft. Collins: 51 lbs 205.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-221.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 229.00-245.00; 50-60 lbs 205.00-248.00; 60-70 lbs 221.00-246.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-221.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-188.00; 90-100 168.00-174.00; 110-110 lbs 165.00-167.00; 122 lbs 160.00.
Billings: 70-80 lbs 189.00-203.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-186.00; 90-100 lbs 168.50-174.50; 100-110 lbs 162.00-172.50; 131 lbs 158.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-120 lbs 120.00-138.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 90-140 lbs 100.00-120.00/cwt.
S. Dakota: middle age 130.00-165.00/head, others 170 lbs 92.50/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young 130 lbs 115.00/cwt; young hair 90-140 lbs 125.00-170.00/cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 40,000 last year.