National Wool Review
Sept. 4
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 4
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 higher, except hair lambs at New Holland, PA 2.00-5.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs under 70 lbs firm to 10.00 higher, heavier weights 10.00-20.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 7,236 head sold in a one day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 2,727 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 129.00-132.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 200.00-230.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 150-160 lbs 112.00-150.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 101.00-131.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 120.00-129.00; 150-155 lbs 121.00-122.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 125-150 lbs 118.00-121.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs no test.
Equity Coop: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 230.00-262.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-250.00, few 252.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-214.00, few 230.00-252.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-194.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-160.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 236.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-237.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 207.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-235.00, few 250.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-225.00, few 240.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-215.00, few 220.00; 90-100 lbs 185.00-210.00. hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-222.00; 50-60 lbs 224.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 217.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 184.00-195.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 200.00-227.50; 60-70 lbs 200.00-222.50; 70-80 lbs 180.00-192.50; 80-90 lbs 190.00-197.50; 90-100 lbs 142.50-165.00. hair 40-50 lbs 192.50-210.00; 50-60 lbs 182.50-215.00; 60-70 lbs 182.50-192.50; 70-80 lbs 182.50-207.50; 80-90 lbs 157.50-160.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 182.50; 60-70 lbs 157.50-170.00; 70-80 lbs 152.50-170.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-170.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-170.00. hair 60-70 lbs 172.50-187.50; 70-80 lbs 160.00-162.50; 80-90 lbs 165.00-170.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 55 lbs 165.00; 80-90 lbs 132.50-145.00; 94 lbs 126.00. hair 96 lbs 122.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 142.00-155.00; 90-100 lbs 138.00-142.00. hair 75-85 lbs 162.00-164.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs - (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy)
65.00-76.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-78.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 58.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00-50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-125.00, few hair 125.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-92.00; Cull 1 60.00-67.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 62.50-92.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 58.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 58.00-65.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.00-67.00; Cull 1 54.00-57.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00-102.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-106.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 54.00-82.50, few 100.00; Cull 1 45.00-75.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-95.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.50-77.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-82.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 222.00-226.00; 60-70 lbs 194.00-215.00; 70-80 lbs 148.00-162.00; 80-90 lbs 120.00-136.50; 100 lbs 112.00.
Ft. Collins: 50 lbs 145.00; 114 lbs 125.00.
Billings: 48 lbs 199.00; 50-60 lbs 187.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 174.50-193.00; 70-80 lbs 157.00-171.00; 80-90 lbs 146.00-157.50; 90-100 lbs 137.00-146.50; 100-110 lbs 130.00-138.00, few 144.50; 110-115 lbs 135.00-138.50.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-60 lbs 165.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 151.00-190.00; 70-80 lbs 139.00-175.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-148.00; 90-100 lbs 126.00-141.00; 100-110 lbs 119.00-127.00; 110-120 lbs 114.00-117.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: middle age hair ewes 150-160 lbs 100.00-114.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 95-125 lbs 100.00-130.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: yearlings 145.00-157.50 per head; young 145.00 per head, others 170-195 lbs 91.00-99.00 per cwt; middle age 126.00-140.00 per head; aged 75.00-111.00 per head; middle age hair 130 lbs 145.00 per cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 33,000 last year.