National Wool Review
Feb. 24
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 24
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly firm to 30.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. Hazardous weather canceled several sales and restricted receipts at other sales this week. At San Angelo, TX 4,115 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,048 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 125-130 lbs 151.00-170.00; 155-180 lbs 148.00-169.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 180.00-215.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-145 lbs no test.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 125.00-205.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 285.00-318.00, few 326.00; 60-70 lbs 274.00-299.00, few 302.00; 70-80 lbs 246.00-281.00, few 301.00-302.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-264.00, few 276.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-228.00, few 235.00. wooled and shorn 52 lbs 305.00; 60-70 lbs 277.00-299.00; 70-80 lbs 253.00-274.00; 90-100 lbs 228.00-229.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 86 lbs 240.00. hair 90-100 lbs 225.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 295.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-302.50; 70-80 lbs 275.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-245.00. hair 50-60 lbs 305.00-315.00; 66 lbs 251.00; 70-80 lbs 232.50-252.50; 90-100 lbs 180.00-190.00.
South Dakota: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00, hair 90.00-111.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00, hair 110.00-132.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) hair 107.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 92.00-93.00; Cull 1 70.00-80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.00-107.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50-72.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 25-30 lbs 300.00-322.00; 30-40 lbs 281.00-318.00; 40-50 lbs 290.00-316.00; 50-60 lbs 278.00-326.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 100-115 lbs 135.00-150.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 105.00/head.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 220.00/family.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 30,000 last year.
