Jan. 27
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 20
Compared to last week, traditional slaughter lambs 2.00-5.00 higher, others 10.00 to as much as 60.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 6.00 lower. Feeder lambs 8.00 to as much as 35.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX, 4,787 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,663 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 125.00-152.00, few 168.00; 170 lbs 130.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 150.00-215.00; 161 lbs 150.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 145.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 131.00-144.00; 150-160 lbs 120.00-129.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 125-135 lbs 152.50-160.00; 155-155 lbs 130.00-135.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 137 lbs 130.00; 165 lbs 115.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 280.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 237.00-279.00, few 306.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 204.00-245.00; 90-110 lbs 190.00-210.00. wooled and shorn 61-70 lbs 252.50; 72 lbs 237.50; 83 lbs 213.00; 99 lbs 198.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 265.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-305.00; 76 lbs 270.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-242.00; 90-100 lbs 175.00-202.00. hair 40-50 lbs 265.00-290.00, few 315.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-307.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 212.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 82 lbs 200.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-210.00. hair no test.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 255.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 187.50-225.00, few 305.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-215.00. hair 58 lbs 230.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-240.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 255.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-255.00; 63 lbs 220.00; 70-80 lbs 172.50-190.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-162.00, few 192.50; 90-100 lbs 155.00-163.00. hair 47 lbs 235.00; 52 lbs 205.00; 84 lbs 162.00.
Billings: hair 48 lbs 167.50; 59 lbs 165.00; 68 lbs 136.00; 70-80 lbs 132.00-138.00, few 146.00-172.50; 80-90 lbs 117.00-123.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 262.50-310.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-257.50; 70-80 lbs 220.00-245.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-110.00, hair 87.00-109.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 112.00-127.00, hair 110.00-126.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-98.00, hair 94.00-109.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 75.00-84.00, hair 70.00-80.00; Cull 1 40.00-66.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00; Cull 1 45.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 87.50-92.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-67.50, hair 65.00-75.00; Cull 1 27.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-109.00, hair 102.50-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-97.00; Utility 1-2 50.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 63.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-64.00, hair 71.00-78.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 49.00-59.00; Cull 1 32.00-46.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 120.00-145.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 85.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 75.00-87.50.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 245.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 141.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 152.00-167.50; 70-80 lbs 165.00-177.50; 80-90 lbs 135.00; 90-100 lbs 127.00-128.00; 106 lbs 103.00. hair 65 lbs 170.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 153.00-189.00; 70-80 lbs 145.00-154.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-148.00; 90-100 lbs 124.00-140.50; 100-110 lbs 117.00-135.00; 110-120 lbs 117.00-132.00; 120-130 lbs 118.00-122.00; 140-145 lbs 114.00-115.00.
Missouri: hair 35 lbs 270.00; 40-50 lbs 275.00-300.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 100-140 lbs 130.00-138.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 125.00/head; young 280.00/head; middle age 110.00-280.00/head; aged 105.0-165.00/head; middle age hair 200.00-215.00/head.
Kalona: yearlings 160.00-300.00/head; hair ewe lambs 275.00/head; yearling hair 185.00/head; young hair 250.00-350.00/head; aged hair 175.00-210.00/head.
Billings: ewe lambs 83 lbs 150.00/cwt.
Missouri: yearling hair 90-110 lbs 150.00-190.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 160.00-255.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 30,000 last year.
