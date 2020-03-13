National Wool Review
March 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
March 13
Compared to March 6: Slaughter lambs steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 4773 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes were not tested and no comparison on feeder lambs. 7200 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 2.00 lower. 4,442 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-170 lbs 150.00-168.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 222.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 125-145 lbs no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 165.00-175.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 170.00-205.00; 150-175 lbs 157.00-165.00.
Equity Elec: 140 lbs 167.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 230.00-250.00, few 250.00-258.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-246.00, few 250.00; 70-80 lbs 224.00-252.00; 80-90 lbs 218.00-236.00, few 244.00-252.00; 90-105 lbs 204.00-224.00. wooled and shorn 43 lbs 240.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-244.00; 73 lbs 250.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-230.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 285.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-310.00, few 350.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-280.00, few 300.00-307.00; 80-90 lbs 257.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-260.00. hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-272.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-255.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 69 lbs 212.50; 70-80 lbs 212.50-240.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 212.50-227.50. hair 40-50 lbs 212.50-232.50; 58 lbs 205.00; 60-70 lbs 212.50-220.00; 70-80 lbs 212.50-232.50; 80-90 lbs 207.50-225.00; 94 lbs 200.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 245.00-252.50; 60-70 lbs 235.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-240.00; 80-920 lbs 210.00-215.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 240.00-247.50; 70-80 lbs 230.00-245.00; 83 lbs 200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 175.00-177.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
7200: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 136-156 lbs 145.00-171.50 (wtd avg 162.84).
TX: 1500: Feeder Lambs 90-95 lbs new crop 202.00-210.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-103.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 106.00-118.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-108.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-80.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-97.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-86.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 41.00-69.00; Cull 1 41.00.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 65.00-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-100.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-72.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 57.50-65.00; Cull 1 40.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: new crop 40-60 lbs 238.00-242.00; 75 lbs 218.00.
Ft. Collins: 42 lbs 187.50; 50-60 lbs 212.50-227.50; 70-80 lbs 215.00-217.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 59 lbs 235.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-229.00; 70-85 lbs 205.00-230.00; 91 lbs 187.50; 106 lbs 161.00; 119 lbs 140.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 75-105 lbs 121.00-142.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred lambs 300.00 per head. yearlings 290.00 per head, Young to middle age 195.00-255.00 per head, middle age 245.00-255.00 per head, aged 120.00-260.00 per head; open yearlings 180 lbs 82.00 cwt, young to middle age 130-190 lbs 71.00-92.50 cwt, middle age to aged 140-165 lbs 70.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 85-145 lbs 82.50-120.00 cwt; ewes with lambs 150.00-225.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 38,000 last year.