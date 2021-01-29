National Wool Review
Jan. 29
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 29
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs 5.00-10.00 lower, few heavy lambs 10.00-20.00 lower; slaughter ewes mostly steady to 5.00 higher; feeder lambs steady to 3.00 lower in light test.
Equity Cooperative Auction sold 450 feeder lambs in California and 385 ewe lambs in South Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,586 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo, Texas: wooled and shorn 110-165 lbs 150.00-168.00, few 186.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 207.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 170.00-205.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 165.00-185.00; 150-165 lbs 163.00-166.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 179.00-235.00; 165 lbs 190.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 342.00-363.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-348.00, few 354.00-364.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-334.00; 80-90 lbs 282.00-318.00; 90-110 lbs 240.00-284.00. wooled and shorn 45 lbs 365.00; 60-70 lbs 336.00-338.00; 70-80 lbs 298.00-330.00; 80-90 lbs 284.00-300.00; 90-105 lbs 240.00-286.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 310.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 332.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-286.00, few 290.00-325.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-275.00. hair 40-50 lbs 305.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 282.00-300.00, few 305.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 257.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-275.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 45 lbs 330.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 315.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-330.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-312.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-255.00. hair 62 lbs 330.00; 70 lbs 262.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 86 lbs 235.00. hair 50-60 lbs 322.50; 73 lbs 265.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 330.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 330.00-377.50; 60-70 lbs 330.00-367.50; 70-80 lbs 312.50-320.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 260.00; 75 lbs 260.00; 80 lbs 300.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-250.00.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-138.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 118.00-146.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 117.00-137.00, hair 135.00-175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-70.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 85.077.50-100.02.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 112.50-132.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, Mont.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-107.00; Cull 1 75.00-88.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 402.50-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 76 lbs 240.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 39 lbs 300.00; 46 lbs 271.00; 50-60 lbs 277.00-286.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 231.00-256.00; 80-90 lbs 231.00-243.00; 100-110 lbs 197.00-200.00; 114 lbs 175.00; 131 lbs 159.50.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 110 lbs 192.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 100-125 lbs 138.00-162.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 190.00/head; bred middle age 201.00/head; bred aged 155.00-162.50/head.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: bred hair yearlings 330.00/head; bred young hair 140.00-290.00/head, others 75-90 lbs 170.00-190.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 230.00-525.00/family.
Equity Co-op: ewe lambs 130 lbs 175.00/cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 37,000 last year.