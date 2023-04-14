National Wool Review
April 14
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 7
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 10.00 higher, except at New Holland, Pa., 20.00-45.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly firm to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 5,173 head sold in a one day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,644 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 160-185 lbs 136.00-145.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 180.00-245.00; 155-170 lbs 130.00-150.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 150-155 lbs 147.50-160.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-125 lbs 170.00-182.00; 153 lbs 155.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 120.00-290.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 115-140 lbs 125.00-135.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 240.00-265.00, few 271.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-267.00; 70-80 lbs 234.00-259.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-251.00, few 257.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-241.00. wooled and shorn 62 lbs 249.00; 73 lbs 238.00; 80 lbs 220.00; 95 lbs 202.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 225.00-285.00, few 310.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-275.00, few 335.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-295.00, few 310.00. hair 40-50 lbs 225.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-275.00, few 285.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-245.00, few 275.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 217.00-268.00, few 285.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-255.00, few 270.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-225.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 56 lbs 230.00; 63 lbs 265.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-275.00; 98 lbs 245.00. hair 40-50 lbs 235.00-245.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-270.00; 72 lbs 240.00; 80-90 lbs 227.50-232.50; 95 lbs 245.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 230.00-290.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-290.00, few 305.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-277.50. hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-232.50; 50-60 lbs 222.50-250.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-240.00; 94 lbs 250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 205.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-265.00, few 285.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-275.00; 91 lbs 275.00. hair 65 lbs 240.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 240.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-265.00; 74 lbs 255.00. wooled and shorn 52 lbs 255.00; 66 lbs 245.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 79.00-104.00, hair 87.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 107.00-111.00, hair 104.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 96.00, hair 90.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 78.00, hair 78.00-88.00; Cull 1 62.50-70.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-125.00, hair 85.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-90.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-92.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.50-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-55.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-97.50, hair 90.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-85.00, hair 92.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-65.00; Cull 1 42.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 130.00-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-87.00, hair 80.00-115.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 60.00-115.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 34 lbs 250.00; 46 lbs 265.00. hair 30-40 lbs 250.00-260.00; 43 lbs 240.00.
Ft. Collins: 30-40 lbs 160.00-205.00; 40-60 lbs 210.00-220.00; 62 lbs 200.00.
South Dakota: 28 lbs 260.00; 39 lbs 250.00; 40-50 lbs 280.00-290.00; 55 lbs 240.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 20-30 lbs 245.00-250.00; 30-40 lbs 220.00-280.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-265.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 100-120 lbs 185.00-202.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-130 lbs 123.00-169.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred middle age 205 lbs 175.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 30-40 lbs 280.00-300.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 140.00-360.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 40,000 last year.
