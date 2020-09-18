National Wool Review
Sept. 18
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 18
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs 5.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs steady to 14.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 3960 head sold in a one day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,104 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 120.00-140.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 115-145 lbs 220.00-240.00; 150-160 lbs 180.00-190.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 125-145 lbs no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 132.00-145.00; 150-165 lbs 135.00-139.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 127.50-158.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 244.00-262.00, few 264.00-272.00; 60-70 lbs 228.00-262.00, few 264.00-267.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-228.00, few 238.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-210.00, few 238.00-240.00; 90-110 lbs 174.00-198.00, few 202.00-204.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 240.00-248.00; 60-70 lbs 226.00-244.00; 70-80 lbs 208.00-224.00; 80-90 lbs 188.00-224.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-196.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 250.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-267.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-237.00. hair 40-60 lbs 240.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-262.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-257.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-237.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 205.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 187.50-197.50; 70-80 lbs 202.50-215.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-180.00. hair 67 lbs 212.50; 77 lbs 186.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 160.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 157.00-167.50. hair 40-50 lbs 195.00-200.00; 50-60 lbs 167.50-212.50; 60-70 lbs 200.00-221.00; 70-80 lbs 187.50-197.50; 80-90 lbs 157.50-170.00; 90-100 lbs 159.00-160.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 250.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 167.50-170.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 225.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 257.50-275.00; 60-70 lbs 237.50-255.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 146.00-175.00; 98 lbs 150.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 197.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-176.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-167.00. hair 90-100 lbs 146.00-149.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-100.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-114.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.00-88.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 64.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-58.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 59.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 54.00-57.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-64.00, few hair 69.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 43.00-60.00; Cull 1 42.00-55.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 63.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 56.50-91.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50-59.00; Cull 1 42.50-52.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-125.00, hair 115.00-170.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-95.00, hair 90.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 70.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 86.00-90.00, hair 90.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 79.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 78.00-83.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 38 lbs 150.00; 50-60 lbs 147.50-165.00; 63 lbs 135.00.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 192.50-203.00; 70-80 lbs 169.00-183.00; 80-90 lbs 163.00-175.00; 90-100 lbs 149.00-162.00; 100-110 lbs 152.50-158.00; 110-115 lbs 140.00-153.50; 127 lbs 135.00; 134 lbs 130.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 220.00-243.00; 50-60 lbs 195.00-228.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-214.00; 70-80 lbs 168.00-183.00; 80-90 lbs 159.00-175.00, few 186.00; 90-100 lbs 163.50-170.00; 100-110 lbs 162.50-165.00; 110-120 lbs 156.00-166.00; 120-130 lbs 140.00-151.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 70-140 lbs 116.00-130.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 130-150 lbs 175.00-400.00/head; yearlings 150.00-225.00/head; young 150.00-200.00/head; middle age 150.00/head; aged 110.00/head.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 55 lbs 237.00/cwt, 60-80 lbs 171.00-235.00/cwt, 80-100 lbs 176.00-227.50/cwt, 105 lbs 171.00/cwt; Yearlings 145.00-275.00/head; young 110.00-240.00/head; middle age 105.00-145.00/head; aged 105.00-162.50/head; hair ewe lambs 92 lbs 184.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 27,000 last week and 38,000 last year.