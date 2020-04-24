National Wool Review
April 24
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
April 24
Compared to April 17: Slaughter lambs under 70 lbs weak, heavier lambs weak to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX, 7876 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 1,841 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 116.00-136.00; 150-175 lbs 110.00-112.00. 136.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 160.00-172.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 85.00-117.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 224.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 214.00-236.00; 70-80 lbs 208.00-222.00; 80-90 lbs 194.00-216.00; 90-110 lbs 180.00-200.00, few 202.00-212.00. wooled and shorn 47 lbs 232.00; 76 lbs 212.00; 84 lbs 206.00; 92 lbs 203.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 189.00-209.00; 70-80 lbs 188.00-202.50; 80-90 lbs 180.00-192.00; 90-100 lbs 182.00-190.00. hair 74 lbs 190.00; 85 lbs 202.50.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 200.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-227.50; 70-80 lbs 210.00-220.00, few 235.00. wooled and shorn 45-65 lbs 222.50-225.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-225.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 195.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-215.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 193.50-200.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent):
Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-90.00, few 98.00-107.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 104.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 73.00-102.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-80.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 44.00-64.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 75.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 48.00-64.00; Cull 1 25.00-37.50.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 97.50-120.00, few 130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 92 lbs 190.00.
Ft. Collins: 30-40 lbs 177.50-205.00; 50-60 lbs 172.50-192.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 30-40 lbs 240.00-260.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-250.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-220.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 95-125 lbs 136.00-146.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: middle age 200.00-230.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 100-110 lbs 115.00-127.50 cwt, few 150.00 cwt; ewes with lambs 175.00-190.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 30,000 compared with 29,000 last week and 47,000 last year.