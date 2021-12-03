National Wool Review
Dec. 3
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 3
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly sharply higher. Slaughter ewes were also sharply higher. Feeder lambs compared to two weeks ago were also sharply higher. At San Angelo, TX, 4,153 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western video sold 4400 ewe lambs and 280 bred ewes in Utah. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,726 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:4
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-130 lbs 220.00-278.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 240.00-295.00, few 300.00-325.00; 155-160 lbs 200.00-215.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 220.00-265.00, few 280.00-290.00; 150-165 lbs 220.00-235.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 220.00-237.00, few 245.00-255.00; 150-170 lbs 220.00-230.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 232.00-272.50; 150-180 lbs 202.50-240.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 385.00-426.00; 60-70 lbs 380.00-400.00, few 408.00-414.00; 70-80 lbs 332.00-380.00, few 400.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-360.00; 90-110 lbs 288.00-348.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 332.00-350.00; 80-90 lbs 324.00-341.00; 111 lbs 300.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 350.00-380.00; 50-60 lbs 305.00-355.00, few 380.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-340.00, few 365.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-314.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-305.00, few 315.00-325.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-307.00, few 320.00-350.00. hair 50-60 lbs 360.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 355.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-310.00, few 325.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-280.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 93 lbs 230.00. hair 64 lbs 300.00; 90-100 lbs 250.50-285.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 402.50-407.50; 60-70 lbs 350.00-397.50; 70-80 lbs 300.00-355.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 262.00-285.00, few 300.00-325.00. hair 50-60 lbs 360.00-385.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00; 87 lbs 385.00; 90-100 lbs 251.00-385.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 260.00-290.00. hair 80-90 lbs 290.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-270.00.
Billings: hair 60-70 lbs 297.50-330.00; 79 lbs 200.00; 93 lbs 232.50.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 365.00-400.00; 50-60 lbs 335.00-395.00; 60-70 lbs 337.50-372.50; 70-80 lbs 320.00-355.00. wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 275.00-292.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-277.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-148.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 152.00-180.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 142.00-160.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-177.00, hair 160.00-190.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.50-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 117.50-130.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 112.50-148.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-157.00; Cull 1 75.00-90.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-160.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.50-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 107.00-115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 114.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 121.00-131.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-190.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-110.00, hair 110.00-142.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 85.00-110.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 35 lbs 320.00; 46 lbs 312.50; 50-60 lbs 310.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 302.50-355.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-285.00.
South Dakota: 44 lbs 300.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-367.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-355.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-337.00; 90-100 lbs 282.00-290.00; 100-110 lbs 270.00-281.00; 130 lbs 254.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 59 lbs 320.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-291.00, few 330.00; 80-90 lbs 236.00-278.00; 90-100 lbs 218.00-231.00; 100-110 lbs 217.00-225.00; 110-120 lbs 200.00-217.00; 123 lbs 209.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 110 lbs 195.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 250.00-260.00/head; yearling hair 305.00-425.00/head; young hair 220.00-310.00/head; mddle age hair 165.00-260.00/head.
Western Video: ewe lambs 92 lbs 300.00/cwt; bred aged ewes 195.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 40,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 36,000 last year.