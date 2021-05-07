National Wool Review
May 7
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was very active this past week. There were 782,587 pounds of confirmed trades reported this week. Most of the finer wools traded within 80 percent or better of Australian pricing, while those medium to courser wools were trending more toward 75 to 80 percent.
National Sheep Summary
May 7
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 30.00 lower, except at San Angelo, Texas, 10.00-15.00 higher; slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, 7972 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 450 feeder lambs in Montana. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,503 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality.
All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-165 lbs 150.00-174.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 215.00-292.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 230.00-280.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-155 lbs 190.00-220.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 255.00-272.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 286.00-300.00, few 302.00-308.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-298.00, few 300.00-304.00; 70-80 lbs 256.00-288.00, few 292.00-294.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-272.00, few 279.00-280.00; 90-105 lbs 240.00-262.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 288.00-291.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-292.00; 70-80 lbs 274.00-276.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 285.00-335.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-330.00, few 330.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-320.00, few 330.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-325.00, few 330.00-345.00. hair 40-50 lbs 270.00-335.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-310.00, few 335.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-285.00, few 320.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 235.00-290.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-275.00. hair 42 lbs 210.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-252.50; 70-80 lbs 252.50-255.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-255.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 270.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-281.00; 70-80 lbs 267.50-280.00; 80-90 lbs 272.00-286.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-276.00. hair 67 lbs 270.00; 72 lbs 265.00; 81 lbs 277.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 247.50; 50-60 lbs 245.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 247.50-275.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 246.00-250.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-252.50; 70-80 lbs 242.50-255.00; 93 lbs 245.00. hair 40-50 lbs 265.00-295.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-272.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-107.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 124.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 113.00-124.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 102.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-150.00, hair 100.00-175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 112.50-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-117.50; Cull 1 47.50-75.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 84.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 91.00-110.00; Cull 1 85.00-105.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-107.50, hair 120.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.50-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 87.50-99.00, hair 100.00-127.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 140.00-210.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-115.00, hair 90.00-140.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 75.00-87.50, hair 90.00-97.50.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 46 lbs 255.00; 50-60 lbs 247.50-270.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-267.50; 70-80 lbs 255.00-270.00; 89 lbs 270.00.
South Dakota: 20-30 lbs 280.00-315.00; 30-40 lbs 250.00-310.00; 40-60 lbs 245.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-278.00; 73 lbs 269.00; 90-100 lbs 121.00-247.00.
Kalona: 28 lbs 250.00; 30-40 lbs 289.00-309.00; 40-50 lbs 277.50-289.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Coop: 95 lbs 234.75.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-145 lbs 148.00-170.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred lambs 315.00/head; bred yearlings 310.00/head; bred young 175.00-317.50/head; bred middle age 205.00-250.00/head; bred aged 175.00-295.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,00 compared with 37,000 last week and 40,000 last year.