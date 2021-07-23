National Wool Review
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 5.00 to as much as 30.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 25.00 lower; feeder lambs under 80 lbs 2.00-6.00 higher, heavier lambs 3.00-7.00 lower. At San Angelo, Texas, 6,480 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction Sold 1100 feeder lambs. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,606 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 250.00-285.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 230.00-275.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 250.00-284.00; 155-160 lbs 245.00-275.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 268.00-304.00; 60-70 lbs 254.00-286.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-280.00, few 284.00; 80-90 lbs 248.00-276.00, few 286.00; 90-110 lbs 206.00-240.00, few 268.00. wooled and shorn 67 lbs 260.00; 71 lbs 258.00; 80-90 lbs 246.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-222.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-305.00, few 312.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 282.00-312.00, few 320.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-320.00. hair 40-50 lbs 250.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-312.00, few 315.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 286.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-318.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 255.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-262.50; 80-90 lbs 245.00-257.50; 90-100 lbs 265.00-275.00, few 280.00-285.00. hair 40-50 lbs 255.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-255.00; 93 lbs 245.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 61 lbs 270.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-250.00. hair 45 lbs 225.00; 106 lbs 225.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-265.00. few 275.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-275.00; 60-80 lbs 250.00-275.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 240.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-250.00, few 270.00-275.00; 75 lbs 235.00; 98 lbs 235.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 88.00-106.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-136.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-96.00; Cull 1 70.00-90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 122.50-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.50-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-94.00; Cull 1 65.00-82.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-80.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 45-60 lbs 278.00-288.00; 60-70 lbs 269.00-280.00; 73 lbs 272.00; 86 lbs 250.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 242.50-245.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-255.00; 81 lbs 240.00; 94 lbs 255.00; 103 lbs 235.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 255.00-300.00; 40-50 lbs 235.00-255.00, few 305.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-245.00, few 306.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-299.00; 70-80 lbs 276.00-288.00; 80-90 lbs 273.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-275.00; 100-105 lbs 259.00-269.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 210.00-235.00.
Equity Co-op: 80 lbs 286.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 90 lbs 282.00/cwt; mixed age hair 90-110 lbs 150.00-194.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 110-130 lbs 260.00-310.00/cwt; middle age 185.00/ head; aged 165 lbs 69.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 305.00/family.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 37,000 last year.