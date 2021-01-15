National Wool Review
Jan. 15
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 15
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 higher; slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 higher; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 2608 head sold in a weather-shortened sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,139 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-165 lbs 150.00-185.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 220.00-285.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 135-155 lbs 148.00-165.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-150 lbs 160.00-169.00; 150-165 lbs 152.00-166.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 171.00-200.00; 155-170 lbs 155.00-182.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs 159.00-185.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 122 lbs 175.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 346.00-368.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-366.00; 70-80 lbs 318.00-342.00, few 348.00-356.00; 80-90 lbs 308.00-330.00, few 338.00; 90-110 lbs 250.00-280.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 316.00-338.00; 85 lbs 320.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 355.00-399.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 315.00-335.00, few 365.00-297.00; 80-90 lbs 272.00-302.00, few 305.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-285.00. hair 50-60 lbs 355.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 360.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 295.00-305.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 304.00-332.50; 70-80 lbs 297.50-332.50; 80-90 lbs 260.00-290.00, few 310.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-251.00. hair 40-50 lbs 307.50-310.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-354.00; 60-70 lbs 308.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 277.50-302.50; 80-90 lbs 227.50-262.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-250.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 245.00-260.00; 100-110 lbs 215.00-240.00. hair 50-60 lbs 365.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-340.00; 70 lbs 320.00; 84 lbs 275.00; 93 lbs 275.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 54 lbs 340.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-235.00. hair 40-50 lbs 335.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-385.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-246.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-280.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 315.00-320.00; 70-90 lbs 255.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-240.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 287.50-325.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-291.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-260.00, few 295.00. hair 70-80 lbs 280.00-315.00; 93 lbs 242.50.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 98.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 112.00-131.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 85.00-86.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
PA: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-120.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 92.50-120.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.50-126.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 93.00-99.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 94.00-111.00; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 91.00-120.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-107.50; Cull 1 75.00-105.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 135.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.50-88.00; Cull 1 65.00-80.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 97.50-125.00, hair 125.00-140.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 70-80 lbs 235.00-285.00; 87 lbs 265.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 200.00-356.00; 54 lbs 303.00, new crop 351.50; 60-70 lbs 290.00-309.50, new crop 342.00; 70-80 lbs 272.00-333.00; 80-90 lbs 242.00-273.00, new crop 287.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-213.00; 100-110 lbs 186.00-202.00; 110-120 lbs 184.00-197.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 100-140 lbs 128.00-160.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 185.00-260.00/head; aged 200 lbs 90.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair bred young 240.00-260.00/head; hair bred middle age 135.00/head.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 37,000 last year.