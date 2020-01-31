National Wool Review
Jan. 31
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 31
Compared to Jan. 24: Slaughter lambs uneven. At San Angelo, Texas, 5.00-15.00 lower, other locations 5.00-8.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo 5791 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4900 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 4.00 higher. 4,061 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-160 lbs 140.00-176.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 180.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 173.00-193.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 155.00-175.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
Billings, Mont: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 234.00-249.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-230.00, few 240.00-246.00; 70-80 lbs 208.00-228.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-214.00; 90-110 lbs 184.00-192.00. wooled and shorn not tested.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 280.00-285.00, few 300.00; 50-60 lbs 247.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-255.00, few 280.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-247.00. hair 49 lbs 242.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00. few 290.00; 60-70 lbs 247.00-250.00, few 270.00-285.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-240.00, few 262.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-240.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 181.00-198.00; 85 lbs 189.00; 90-100 lbs 177.00-187.00. hair 48 lbs 218.00; 50-60 lbs 212.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-208.00; 78 lbs 199.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 220.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 222.50-250.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-230.00; 80-90 lbs 197.50-205.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-190.00. wooled and shorn 59 lbs 227.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 85 lbs 210.00; 90-100 lbs 177.50-187.00.
Billings: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4900: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 125-167 lbs 144.07-
165.00 (wtd avg 156.02).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 86.00-92.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.00-110.00, high yielding 112.00-116.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 74.00-90.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 54.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 87.50-102.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-102.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 73.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-77.00; Cull 1 52.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 80.00-117.50; Utility and Good 1-3 66.00-77.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy)
no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60 lbs 196.00; 74 lbs 202.00; 90 lbs 176.00; 106 lbs 176.00; 117 lbs 152.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: no test.
Missouri: 43 lbs 225.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 85-135 lbs 110.00-118.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearlings 160.00 per head; young to middle age 60.00-190.00 per head; ewes with lambs 180.00 per family.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 120.00 per head, others 160 lbs 90.00 cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 120.00-195.00 per family.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 35,000 last year.