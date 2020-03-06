National Wool Review
March 6
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
March 6
Compared to Feb. 28: Slaughter lambs 5.00-20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 6103 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction.
In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested; 7500 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady.
4,297 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-170 lbs 150.00-160.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 220.00-260.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 125-145 lbs 175.00-199.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 169.00-178.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 226.00-246.00; 60-70 lbs 224.00-244.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-236.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-226.00; 90-110 lbs 204.00-210.00. wooled and shorn 57 lbs 234.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-232.00; 70-80 lbs 224.00-242.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-240.00; 98 lbs 218.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 275.00-325.00; 50-60 lbs 282.00-305.00, few 365.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-280.00, few 290.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-265.00. hair 40-50 lbs 275.00-305.00; 50-70 lbs 275.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-255.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-80 lbs 205.00-222.50; 80-90 lbs 200.00-217.50; 90-100 lbs 212.50-220.00. hair 64 lbs 220.00; 80-90 lbs 218.00-230.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 212.50-220.00;50-60 lbs 215.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-240.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 215.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00; 95 lbs 185.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50 lbs 250.00; 61 lbs 247.50; 80-90 lbs 200.00-212.50; 97 lbs 205.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
7500: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 136-164 lbs 145.00-175.00 (wtd avg 164.88).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 108.00-124.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-108.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-80.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-120.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 85.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
So Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-92.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00; Cull 1 66.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-60.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test. Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 58 lbs 235.00; 69 lbs 242.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 80-95 lbs 146.00-164.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-120 lbs 130.00-144.00 cwt; hair ewes and lambs 74.00-78.00 per head.
Ft. Collins: yearling hair ewes 180.00 per head; ewes with lambs 150.00-260.00 per family.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 140.00-175.00 per head, others 180 lbs 106.00 cwt; bred aged 135.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewes and lambs 60.00-90.00 per hear.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 38,000 last year.