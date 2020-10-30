National Wool Review
Oct. 30
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was slow this week. There were 82,646 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 30
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs firm to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs steady to 10.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 2795 head sold in a weather-shortened sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 27,330 slaughter lambs in Iowa. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,676 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 150.00-162.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 235.00-245.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 157.50-187.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 167.00-172.00; 150-160 lbs 169.00-170.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 163.00-192.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 130-155 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 135 lbs 175.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 264.00-286.00, few 292.00; 60-70 lbs 257.00-282.00, few 284.00-286.00; 70-80 lbs 248.00-268.00, few 270.00-278.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-246.00, few 250.00-258.00; 90-110 lbs 190.00-216.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 262.00-276.00; 78 lbs 248.00; 80-90 lbs 214.00-258.00; 97 lbs 190.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 305.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-280.00, few 290.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-285.00, few 305.00; 80-90 lbs 247.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 238.00-242.00. hair 70-80 lbs 275.00-280.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 217.00-237.50; 70-80 lbs 202.50-222.50, few 232.50; 80-90 lbs 209.00-232.50; 90-100 lbs 182.50-207.00. hair 40-50 lbs 255.00-262.50; 80-90 lbs 185.00-211.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 175.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 167.50-202.50; 90-100 lbs 180.00-195.00. hair 59 lbs 239.00; 78 lbs 190.00; 83 lbs 190.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 242.50-260.00, few 285.00; 50-60 lbs 242.50-270.00, few 272.50; 60-70 lbs 230.00-242.50; 70-80 lbs 215.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-235.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 237.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 188.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 171.00-177.00. hair 95-110 lbs 155.00-159.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 84.00-92.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 98.00-114.00, high-yielding 120.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 78.00-94.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-72.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 78.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 79.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-85.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00-82.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50-82.50; Cull 1 68.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.50-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-97.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-90.00, hair 95.00-97.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 86.50-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 58 lbs 190.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 45 lbs 245.00; 50-60 lbs 227.50-241.00; 60-70 lbs 211.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-199.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-190.00; 96 lbs 169.00; 110-110 lbs 151.00-170.00; 115-125 lbs 165.00-167.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 95-120 lbs 120.00-142.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 93 lbs 180.00/cwt; young 150.00/head, others 152 lbs 100.00/cwt; middle age 160.00-165.00/head, others 190-210 lbs 69.00-100.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young 170.00/head; bred young hair 125.00-245.00/head, Others 105-125 lbs 140.00-172.50/cwt, 178 lbs 185.00/ cwt; ewes and lambs 170.00-255.00/family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 39,000 last year.