National Wool Review
Aug. 30
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 30
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs were steady to 15.00 lower, except at San Angelo, Texas, where they were 5.00-10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs were firm in light test. At San Angelo, 5275 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 265 slaughter lambs in Nebraska. In direct trading slaughter ewes steady and feeder lambs not tested. 3200 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady. 2,269 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: 110-120 lbs 126.00-132.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 175.00-205.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 140.00-145.00; 150-170 lbs 135.00-146.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 145.00-153.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: 130 lbs 144.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 194.00-210.00; 60-70 lbs 182.00-200.00, few 202.00-206.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-182.00, few 188.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-166.00, few 171.00; 90-110 lbs 138.00-155.00, few 164.00. wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 134.00-140.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 170.00-185.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 172.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-205.00. hair lambs 50-60 lbs 155.00-175.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-185.00; 70-80 lbs 150.00-175.00; 80-90 Lbs 155.00-185.00.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 63 lbs 170.00; 90-100 lbs 141.00-152.50. hair 60-70 lbs 160.00-167.00.
Missouri: hair 60-70 lbs 192.50-212.50. wooled 60-75 lbs 170.00-177.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 51 lbs 155.00; 81 lbs 130.00; 98 lbs 145.00.
Billings, MT: hair 71 lbs 145.00; 99 lbs 130.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
3200: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 127-161 lbs 143.00-173.00 (wtd avg 154.62).
UT: 700: Slaughter Ewes Utility and Good 1-3 45.00; Utility 1-2 35.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-71.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-86.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 63.00-69.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-55.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-60.00, hair 60.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 64.00-77.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-60.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-55.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 49.00-55.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 44.00-49.00, hair 54.00-57.00; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 57.50-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.00-67.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00-52.00; Cull 1 47.00.
Missouri: Utility and Good 1-3 60.00-90.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 186.00-188.00; 68 lbs 186.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-169.00; 80-85 lbs 158.00-164.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 167.50-175.00; 65 lbs 170.00; 70-80 lbs 70-80 lbs 152.50-160.50; 80-90 lbs 151.00-154.00; 100-110 lbs 146.50-147.50.
Billings: 57 lbs 170.00; 60-70 lbs 167.00-176.00; 70-80 lbs 161.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 153.00-163.50; 90-100 lbs 145.00-146.00; 120-125 lbs 137.00-138.50; 136 lbs 137.00; 140-145 lbs 136.00-137.50.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 60-70 lbs 150.00-172.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-177.50; 80-90 lbs 150.00-171.00; 90-100 lbs 149.00-158.00; 100-110 lbs 145.00-149.00; 110-120 lbs 139.00-147.00.
Missouri: 40-55 lbs 167.50-200.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 91 lbs 168.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-160 lbs 91.00-118.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearlings 210.00 per head; young to middle age 175.00-190.00 per head; middle age 130.00-160.00 per head; yearling hair ewes 135.00 per head.
Billings: yearlings 150-210 lbs 63.00-70.00 cwt; young to middle age 170-180 lbs 51.00-52.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: yearlings 125.00 per head, others 110-130 lbs 125.00-160.00 cwt; young to middle age 115.00 per head; middle age 140 lbs 95.00 cwt; aged 155 lbs 85.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 70-145 lbs 100.00-165.00 cwt.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 35,000 last year.