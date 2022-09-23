National Wool Review
Sept. 23
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 16
Compared to last week: Compared to last week slaughter lambs sold firm to 20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 20.00 higher, except at San Angelo weak to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs were 4.00-15.00 higher, instances 25.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 7,860 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1545 feeder lambs in Utah. Superior Video sold 550 feeder lambs in Utah and 275 slaughter ewes in Utah. Western Video sold 1790 feeder lambs in Utah, 1485 feeder lambs in Idaho, 2590 feeder lambs in California and 270 replacement ewes in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,260 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 125 lbs 120.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 130-135 lbs 132.50-135.00.
YG 3-5: 180-190 lbs 87.50-92.00; 200-250 lbs 59.00-93.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 110.00-133.00; 150 lbs 109.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 110.00-150.00; 150-155 lbs 115.00-120.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 100.50-104.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 267.00-305.00, few 307.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-292.00, few 296.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-268.00, few 271.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-222.00, few 248.00; 90-105 lbs 177.00-221.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 270.00-280.00; 63 lbs 244.00; 93 lbs 184.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 165.00-210.00. hair 48 lbs 175.00; 68 lbs 175.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 42 lbs 180.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 140.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-160.00. hair 50-60 lbs 295.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-201.00; 80-90 lbs 142.50-200.00; 90-100 lbs 135.00-150.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 200.00; 60-70 lbs 155.00-180.00, few 225.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 145.00-165.00; 84 lbs 140.00; 90-100 lbs 130.00-145.00. hair 50-60 lbs 150.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 145.00-175.00; 70-80 lbs 140.00-142.50; 80-90 lbs 145.00-156.00; 90-100 lbs 140.00-147.50.
Billings: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 168.00-175.00; 60-70 lbs 156.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 126.00-150.00; 80-90 lbs 112.00-122.00; 90-100 lbs 103.00-107.00. hair 72 lbs 145.00; 80-90 lbs 121.00-127.00; 90-100 lbs 106.00-106.50.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 245.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 227.50-270.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 175.00; 65 lbs 135.00; 92 lbs 130.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-107.00, hair 90.00-113.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 103.00-111.00, hair 105.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-109.00, hair 90.00-117.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 80.00, hair 72.00-83.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00-93.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 78.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-95.00; Cull 1 37.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 83.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00-101.00, hair 102.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 64.00-68.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.50-72.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-73.00, hair 84.00; Cull 1 60.00-64.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 135.00-160.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-105.00, hair 100.00-150.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 100.00-105.00.
Superior Video:
UT: 275: Utility 1-2 160 lbs 61.00 for Sept/Oct delivery.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 292.00-300.00; 40-50 lbs 295.00-312.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 145.00; 60 lbs 150.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 190.00; 50-60 lbs 188.00-197.00; 60-70 lbs 152.50-179.00; 70-80 lbs 115.00-163.00; 80-90 lbs 102.00-155.00; 90-100 lbs 97.00-110.00; 100-110 lbs 98.00-106.00; 110-120 lbs 90.00-96.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 173.00-188.00; 60-70 lbs 155.00-173.00; 70-80 lbs 119.00-153.00; 80-90 lbs 107.00-122.00; 90-100 lbs 100.00-113.00; 100-110 lbs 98.00-111.50; 110-115 lbs 105.00-109.00.
Missouri: hair 35 lbs 230.00; 40-50 lbs 200.00-235.00, few 277.50-310.00.
Equity Co-op:
UT: 1545: 95 lbs 105.75-106.25 for current delivery.
Superior Video:
UT: 550: 80 lbs 131.00 for Oct delivery.
Western Video:
UT: 1790: 93-100 lbs 103.00-108.00; 110 lbs 98.00-98.00 all for Sept delivery.
CA: 960: 103 lbs 106.00 for Sept delivery.
1630: 80 lbs 133.00; 90 lbs 110.00 all for Sept/Oct delivery.
ID: 525: 95 lbs 150.00 for Sept delivery.
480: 96 lbs 145.00 for Nov delivery.
480: 96 lbs 161.00 for Dec delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 50-60 lbs 296.00-309.00/cwt, 60-80 lbs 272.00-304.00/cwt, 92 lbs 243.00/cwt; yearling hair 100-120 lbs 155.00-170.00/cwt; mixed age hair 105-140 lbs 122.00-137.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 190.00-225.00/head, 80-90 lbs 195.00-220.00/head, 100-105 lbs 185.00-197.50/head; yearlings 230.00-295.00/head; young 150.00-270.00/head; middle age 165.00-230.00/head; aged 147.50/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 120-170 lbs 150.00-200.00/head; young 150 lbs 72.00/cwt.
Missouri: young hair 85 lbs 200.00/cwt.
Western Video:
CA: 270: mixed age open ewes 145.00/head for Sept delivery.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 28,000 last week and 37,000 last year.
