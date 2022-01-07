National Wool Review
Dec. 17
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. This report will be unavailable until Jan. 14 due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, as well as the three-week Christmas recess in Australia.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 7
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were weak to 8.00 lower. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 3,664 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,208 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 275.00-276.00; 150-170 lbs 195.00-200.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 280.00-340.00; 165-195 lbs 195.00-235.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 265.00-285.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-150 lbs 230.00-238.00, few 245.00-270.00; 150-165 lbs 226.00-230.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 130 lbs 230.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 400.00-440.00; 60-70 lbs 375.00-401.00, few 405.00-426.00; 70-80 lbs 354.00-390.00, few 400.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-365.00, few 370.00; 90-110 lbs 280.00-336.00. wooled and shorn 93 lbs 328.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 405.00-450.00; 50-60 lbs 375.00-410.00, few 425.00-465.00; 60-70 lbs 410.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-375.00, few 422.00-430.00; 80-90 lbs 325.00-375.00, few 385.00-390.00; 90-100 lbs 320.00-365.00. hair 40-50 lbs 370.00-390.00, few 430.00; 50-60 lbs 385.00-415.00; 60-70 lbs 355.00-390.00, few 430.00; 70-80 lbs 360.00-380.00; 80-90 lbs 340.00-355.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-345.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 260.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-305.00. hair 76 lbs 265.00.
Kalona: No test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 365.00; 60-70 lbs 355.00-365.00; 78 lbs 395.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-345.00; 91 lbs 335.00. hair 73 lbs 380.00; 91 lbs 305.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 350.00-405.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-397.50; 60-70 lbs 360.00-382.50; 70-80 lbs 340.00-362.50. wooled and shorn 88 lbs 297.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 160.00-186.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 170.00-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 150.00-186.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 130.00-135.00; Cull 1 90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 150.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-215.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 No test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 180.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-215.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 145.00-175.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 140.00-176.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 163.00-175.00, hair 200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 165.00-185.00; Cull 1 140.00-145.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 170.00-217.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 130.00-140.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: No sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 59 lbs 350.00.
Ft. Collins: 55 lbs 290.00; 79 lbs 280.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-305.00; 100-110 lbs 290.00-307.50; 123 lbs 235.00.
South Dakota: 105 lbs 200.00; 144 lbs 218.00.
Kalona: No test.
Billings: No test.
Missouri: No test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 89 lbs 370.00/cwt; mixed age hair 115-140 lbs 196.00-232.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred yearlings 385.00/head; bred young 335.00-410.00/head; bred middle age 335.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: No test.
Missouri: No test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 34,000 last year.