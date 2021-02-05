National Wool Review
Feb. 5
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 5
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 9.00 to sharply lower; slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 4707 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,586 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-155 lbs 150.00-160.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 120-135 lbs 197.50-210.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 165.00-187.50; 150-170 lbs 162.00-166.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 165.00-225.00; 155-160 lbs 120.00-135.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-316.00; 60-70 lbs 284.00-310.00, few 314.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-302.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-298.00; 90-110 lbs 220.00-252.00. wooled and shorn 870-980 lbs 260.00-296.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 335.00-345.00; 68 lbs 300.00; 70-80 lbs 315.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-272.00. hair 40-50 lbs 305.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 295.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00; 86 lbs 280.00; 96 lbs 225.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 230.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-220.00. hair 40-50 lbs 280.00-290.00; 50-60 lbs 272.50-310.00; 68 lbs 255.00; 75 lbs 260.00; 82 lbs 235.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-230.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 320.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-345.00; 78 lbs 260.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 171.00-250.00.
Billings: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 111.00-124.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 126.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 104.00-128.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) No report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 92.50-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 98.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-120.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no-test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-117.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.50-87.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 74 lbs 284.00; 85 lbs 274.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 215.00-250.00; 61 lbs 200.00; 70-80 lbs 237.50-240.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40 lbs 300.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 95-125 lbs 155.00-170.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred young 280.00/head; bred middle age 230.00-260.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 37,000 last year.